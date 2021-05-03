Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 1, 2021.

Since April 30, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (44 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 28 new cases, Valrico having 14 new cases, Dover having 10 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Apollo Beach having eight new cases, Seffner having seven new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Wimauma and Lithia each having four new cases and Sun City Center having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 30, 2021: 10,363 cases
Riverview, May 1, 2021: 10,407↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 30, 2021: 7,778 cases
Brandon, May 1, 2021: 7,806↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 30, 2021: 3,791 cases
Ruskin, May 1, 2021: 3,800↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 30, 2021: 2,548 cases
Wimauma, May 1, 2021: 2,552↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 30, 2021: 4,793 cases
Valrico, May 1, 2021: 4,807↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 30, 2021: 1,456 cases
Sun City Center, May 1, 2021: 1,458↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 30, 2021: 1,531 cases
Apollo Beach, May 1, 2021: 1,539↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 30, 2021: 2,186 cases
Seffner, May 1, 2021: 2,193↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 30, 2021: 1,600 cases
Gibsonton, May 1, 2021: 1,606↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 30, 2021: 1,982 cases
Lithia, May 1, 2021: 1,986↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 30, 2021: 1,545 cases
Dover, May 1, 2021: 1,555↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 30, 2021: 39,449
May 1, 2021: 39,585

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 30, 2021: 134,130
May 1, 2021: 134,555

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 30, 2021: 2,191,695
May 1, 2021: 2,197,023

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 30, 2021: 1,702
May 1, 2021: 1,711

Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 30, 2021: 35,161
May 1, 2021: 35,239

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)

Staff Report