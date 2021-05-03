Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 1, 2021.
Since April 30, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (44 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 28 new cases, Valrico having 14 new cases, Dover having 10 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Apollo Beach having eight new cases, Seffner having seven new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Wimauma and Lithia each having four new cases and Sun City Center having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, April 30, 2021: 10,363 cases
Riverview, May 1, 2021: 10,407↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, April 30, 2021: 7,778 cases
Brandon, May 1, 2021: 7,806↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, April 30, 2021: 3,791 cases
Ruskin, May 1, 2021: 3,800↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, April 30, 2021: 2,548 cases
Wimauma, May 1, 2021: 2,552↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, April 30, 2021: 4,793 cases
Valrico, May 1, 2021: 4,807↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, April 30, 2021: 1,456 cases
Sun City Center, May 1, 2021: 1,458↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, April 30, 2021: 1,531 cases
Apollo Beach, May 1, 2021: 1,539↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, April 30, 2021: 2,186 cases
Seffner, May 1, 2021: 2,193↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, April 30, 2021: 1,600 cases
Gibsonton, May 1, 2021: 1,606↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, April 30, 2021: 1,982 cases
Lithia, May 1, 2021: 1,986↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, April 30, 2021: 1,545 cases
Dover, May 1, 2021: 1,555↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
April 30, 2021: 39,449
May 1, 2021: 39,585
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
April 30, 2021: 134,130
May 1, 2021: 134,555
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
April 30, 2021: 2,191,695
May 1, 2021: 2,197,023
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
April 30, 2021: 1,702
May 1, 2021: 1,711
Total deaths of Florida residents:
April 30, 2021: 35,161
May 1, 2021: 35,239
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)