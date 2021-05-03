Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 1, 2021.

Since April 30, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (44 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 28 new cases, Valrico having 14 new cases, Dover having 10 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Apollo Beach having eight new cases, Seffner having seven new cases, Gibsonton having six new cases, Wimauma and Lithia each having four new cases and Sun City Center having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, April 30, 2021: 10,363 cases

Riverview, May 1, 2021: 10,407↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, April 30, 2021: 7,778 cases

Brandon, May 1, 2021: 7,806↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, April 30, 2021: 3,791 cases

Ruskin, May 1, 2021: 3,800↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, April 30, 2021: 2,548 cases

Wimauma, May 1, 2021: 2,552↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, April 30, 2021: 4,793 cases

Valrico, May 1, 2021: 4,807↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, April 30, 2021: 1,456 cases

Sun City Center, May 1, 2021: 1,458↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, April 30, 2021: 1,531 cases

Apollo Beach, May 1, 2021: 1,539↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, April 30, 2021: 2,186 cases

Seffner, May 1, 2021: 2,193↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, April 30, 2021: 1,600 cases

Gibsonton, May 1, 2021: 1,606↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, April 30, 2021: 1,982 cases

Lithia, May 1, 2021: 1,986↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, April 30, 2021: 1,545 cases

Dover, May 1, 2021: 1,555↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

April 30, 2021: 39,449

May 1, 2021: 39,585

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

April 30, 2021: 134,130

May 1, 2021: 134,555

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

April 30, 2021: 2,191,695

May 1, 2021: 2,197,023

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

April 30, 2021: 1,702

May 1, 2021: 1,711

Total deaths of Florida residents:

April 30, 2021: 35,161

May 1, 2021: 35,239

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)