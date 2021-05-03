Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 2, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma.
Since May 1, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview and Brandon (21 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 13 new cases, Ruskin having 11 new cases, Dover having seven new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having five new cases, Apollo Beach having three new cases and Gibsonton having two new cases.
Sun City Center was reported as having one less case than yesterday, the reason being unknown.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 1, 2021: 10,407 cases
Riverview, May 2, 2021: 10,428↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 1, 2021: 7,806 cases
Brandon, May 2, 2021: 7,827↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 1, 2021: 3,800 cases
Ruskin, May 2, 2021: 3,811↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 1, 2021: 2,552 cases
Wimauma, May 2, 2021: 2,552, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 1, 2021: 4,807 cases
Valrico, May 2, 2021: 4,820↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 1, 2021: 1,458 cases
Sun City Center, May 2, 2021: 1,457↓ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 1, 2021: 1,539 cases
Apollo Beach, May 2, 2021: 1,542↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 1, 2021: 2,193 cases
Seffner, May 2, 2021: 2,198↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 1, 2021: 1,606 cases
Gibsonton, May 2, 2021: 1,608↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 1, 2021: 1,986 cases
Lithia, May 2, 2021: 1,991↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 1, 2021: 1,555 cases
Dover, May 2, 2021: 1,562↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 1, 2021: 39,585
May 2, 2021: 39,672
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 1, 2021: 134,555
May 2, 2021: 134,863
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 1, 2021: 2,197,023
May 2, 2021: 2,200,795
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 1, 2021: 1,711
May 2, 2021: 1,713
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 1, 2021: 35,239
May 2, 2021: 35,268
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)