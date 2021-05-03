Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 2, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma.

Since May 1, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview and Brandon (21 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 13 new cases, Ruskin having 11 new cases, Dover having seven new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having five new cases, Apollo Beach having three new cases and Gibsonton having two new cases.

Sun City Center was reported as having one less case than yesterday, the reason being unknown.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 1, 2021: 10,407 cases

Riverview, May 2, 2021: 10,428↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 1, 2021: 7,806 cases

Brandon, May 2, 2021: 7,827↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 1, 2021: 3,800 cases

Ruskin, May 2, 2021: 3,811↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 1, 2021: 2,552 cases

Wimauma, May 2, 2021: 2,552, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 1, 2021: 4,807 cases

Valrico, May 2, 2021: 4,820↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 1, 2021: 1,458 cases

Sun City Center, May 2, 2021: 1,457↓ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 1, 2021: 1,539 cases

Apollo Beach, May 2, 2021: 1,542↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 1, 2021: 2,193 cases

Seffner, May 2, 2021: 2,198↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 1, 2021: 1,606 cases

Gibsonton, May 2, 2021: 1,608↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 1, 2021: 1,986 cases

Lithia, May 2, 2021: 1,991↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 1, 2021: 1,555 cases

Dover, May 2, 2021: 1,562↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 1, 2021: 39,585

May 2, 2021: 39,672

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 1, 2021: 134,555

May 2, 2021: 134,863

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 1, 2021: 2,197,023

May 2, 2021: 2,200,795

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 1, 2021: 1,711

May 2, 2021: 1,713

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 1, 2021: 35,239

May 2, 2021: 35,268

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)