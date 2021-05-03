Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 3, 2021.

Since May 2, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview and Brandon (13 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico and Apollo Beach each having seven new cases; Ruskin, Seffner and Gibsonton each having three new cases; Sun City Center and Dover each having two new cases; and Wimauma and Lithia each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 2, 2021: 10,428 cases

Riverview, May 3, 2021: 10,441↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 2, 2021: 7,827 cases

Brandon, May 3, 2021: 7,840↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 2, 2021: 3,811 cases

Ruskin, May 3, 2021: 3,814↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 2, 2021: 2,552 cases

Wimauma, May 3, 2021: 2,553↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 2, 2021: 4,820 cases

Valrico, May 3, 2021: 4,827↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 2, 2021: 1,457 cases

Sun City Center, May 3, 2021: 1,459↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 2, 2021: 1,542 cases

Apollo Beach, May 3, 2021: 1,549↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 2, 2021: 2,198 cases

Seffner, May 3, 2021: 2,201↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 2, 2021: 1,608 cases

Gibsonton, May 3, 2021: 1,611↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 2, 2021: 1,991 cases

Lithia, May 3, 2021: 1,992↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 2, 2021: 1,562 cases

Dover, May 3, 2021: 1,564↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 2, 2021: 39,672

May 3, 2021: 39,727

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 2, 2021: 134,863

May 3, 2021: 135,064

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 2, 2021: 2,200,795

May 3, 2021: 2,203,807

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 2, 2021: 1,713

May 3, 2021: 1,713

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 2, 2021: 35,268

May 3, 2021: 35,307

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)