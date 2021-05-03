Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 3, 2021.
Since May 2, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview and Brandon (13 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico and Apollo Beach each having seven new cases; Ruskin, Seffner and Gibsonton each having three new cases; Sun City Center and Dover each having two new cases; and Wimauma and Lithia each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 2, 2021: 10,428 cases
Riverview, May 3, 2021: 10,441↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 2, 2021: 7,827 cases
Brandon, May 3, 2021: 7,840↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 2, 2021: 3,811 cases
Ruskin, May 3, 2021: 3,814↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 2, 2021: 2,552 cases
Wimauma, May 3, 2021: 2,553↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 2, 2021: 4,820 cases
Valrico, May 3, 2021: 4,827↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 2, 2021: 1,457 cases
Sun City Center, May 3, 2021: 1,459↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 2, 2021: 1,542 cases
Apollo Beach, May 3, 2021: 1,549↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 2, 2021: 2,198 cases
Seffner, May 3, 2021: 2,201↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 2, 2021: 1,608 cases
Gibsonton, May 3, 2021: 1,611↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 2, 2021: 1,991 cases
Lithia, May 3, 2021: 1,992↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 2, 2021: 1,562 cases
Dover, May 3, 2021: 1,564↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 2, 2021: 39,672
May 3, 2021: 39,727
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 2, 2021: 134,863
May 3, 2021: 135,064
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 2, 2021: 2,200,795
May 3, 2021: 2,203,807
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 2, 2021: 1,713
May 3, 2021: 1,713
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 2, 2021: 35,268
May 3, 2021: 35,307
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)