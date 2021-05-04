Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 4, 2021.

Since May 3, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (29 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 18 new cases, Seffner having 11 new cases, Valrico having eight new cases, Ruskin and Lithia each having seven new cases, Apollo Beach having six new cases, Wimauma having five new cases, Gibsonton and Dover each having four new cases and Sun City Center having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 3, 2021: 10,441 cases

Riverview, May 4, 2021: 10,470↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 3, 2021: 7,840 cases

Brandon, May 4, 2021: 7,858↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 3, 2021: 3,814 cases

Ruskin, May 4, 2021: 3,821↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 3, 2021: 2,553 cases

Wimauma, May 4, 2021: 2,558↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 3, 2021: 4,827 cases

Valrico, May 4, 2021: 4,835↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 3, 2021: 1,459 cases

Sun City Center, May 4, 2021: 1,461↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 3, 2021: 1,549 cases

Apollo Beach, May 4, 2021: 1,555↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 3, 2021: 2,201 cases

Seffner, May 4, 2021: 2,212↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 3, 2021: 1,611 cases

Gibsonton, May 4, 2021: 1,615↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 3, 2021: 1,992 cases

Lithia, May 4, 2021: 1,999↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 3, 2021: 1,564 cases

Dover, May 4, 2021: 1,568↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 3, 2021: 39,727

May 4, 2021: 39,828

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 3, 2021: 135,064

May 4, 2021: 135,353

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 3, 2021: 2,203,807

May 4, 2021: 2,207,422

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 3, 2021: 1,713

May 4, 2021: 1,713

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 3, 2021: 35,307

May 4, 2021: 35,399

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)