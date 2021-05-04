Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 4, 2021.
Since May 3, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (29 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 18 new cases, Seffner having 11 new cases, Valrico having eight new cases, Ruskin and Lithia each having seven new cases, Apollo Beach having six new cases, Wimauma having five new cases, Gibsonton and Dover each having four new cases and Sun City Center having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 3, 2021: 10,441 cases
Riverview, May 4, 2021: 10,470↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 3, 2021: 7,840 cases
Brandon, May 4, 2021: 7,858↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 3, 2021: 3,814 cases
Ruskin, May 4, 2021: 3,821↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 3, 2021: 2,553 cases
Wimauma, May 4, 2021: 2,558↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 3, 2021: 4,827 cases
Valrico, May 4, 2021: 4,835↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 3, 2021: 1,459 cases
Sun City Center, May 4, 2021: 1,461↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 3, 2021: 1,549 cases
Apollo Beach, May 4, 2021: 1,555↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 3, 2021: 2,201 cases
Seffner, May 4, 2021: 2,212↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 3, 2021: 1,611 cases
Gibsonton, May 4, 2021: 1,615↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 3, 2021: 1,992 cases
Lithia, May 4, 2021: 1,999↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 3, 2021: 1,564 cases
Dover, May 4, 2021: 1,568↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 3, 2021: 39,727
May 4, 2021: 39,828
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 3, 2021: 135,064
May 4, 2021: 135,353
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 3, 2021: 2,203,807
May 4, 2021: 2,207,422
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 3, 2021: 1,713
May 4, 2021: 1,713
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 3, 2021: 35,307
May 4, 2021: 35,399
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)