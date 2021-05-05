Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 5, 2021.

Since May 4, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (32 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 23 new cases; Ruskin having 14 new cases; Valrico having 13 new cases; Wimauma, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having seven new cases; Seffner, Lithia and Dover each having four new cases; and Sun City Center having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 4, 2021: 10,470 cases

Riverview, May 5, 2021: 10,502↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 4, 2021: 7,858 cases

Brandon, May 5, 2021: 7,881↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 4, 2021: 3,821 cases

Ruskin, May 5, 2021: 3,835↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 4, 2021: 2,558 cases

Wimauma, May 5, 2021: 2,565↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 4, 2021: 4,835 cases

Valrico, May 5, 2021: 4,848↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 4, 2021: 1,461 cases

Sun City Center, May 5, 2021: 1,463↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 4, 2021: 1,555 cases

Apollo Beach, May 5, 2021: 1,562↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 4, 2021: 2,212 cases

Seffner, May 5, 2021: 2,216↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 4, 2021: 1,615 cases

Gibsonton, May 5, 2021: 1,622↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 4, 2021: 1,999 cases

Lithia, May 5, 2021: 2,003↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 4, 2021: 1,568 cases

Dover, May 5, 2021: 1,572↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 4, 2021: 39,828

May 5, 2021: 39,945

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 4, 2021: 135,353

May 5, 2021: 135,738

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 4, 2021: 2,207,422

May 5, 2021: 2,211,728

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 4, 2021: 1,713

May 5, 2021: 1,725

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 4, 2021: 35,399

May 5, 2021: 35,478

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)