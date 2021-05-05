Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 5, 2021.
Since May 4, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (32 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 23 new cases; Ruskin having 14 new cases; Valrico having 13 new cases; Wimauma, Apollo Beach and Gibsonton each having seven new cases; Seffner, Lithia and Dover each having four new cases; and Sun City Center having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 4, 2021: 10,470 cases
Riverview, May 5, 2021: 10,502↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 4, 2021: 7,858 cases
Brandon, May 5, 2021: 7,881↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 4, 2021: 3,821 cases
Ruskin, May 5, 2021: 3,835↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 4, 2021: 2,558 cases
Wimauma, May 5, 2021: 2,565↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 4, 2021: 4,835 cases
Valrico, May 5, 2021: 4,848↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 4, 2021: 1,461 cases
Sun City Center, May 5, 2021: 1,463↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 4, 2021: 1,555 cases
Apollo Beach, May 5, 2021: 1,562↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 4, 2021: 2,212 cases
Seffner, May 5, 2021: 2,216↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 4, 2021: 1,615 cases
Gibsonton, May 5, 2021: 1,622↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 4, 2021: 1,999 cases
Lithia, May 5, 2021: 2,003↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 4, 2021: 1,568 cases
Dover, May 5, 2021: 1,572↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 4, 2021: 39,828
May 5, 2021: 39,945
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 4, 2021: 135,353
May 5, 2021: 135,738
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 4, 2021: 2,207,422
May 5, 2021: 2,211,728
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 4, 2021: 1,713
May 5, 2021: 1,725
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 4, 2021: 35,399
May 5, 2021: 35,478
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)