Each year, the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA recognizes those individuals who make an impact on the community. The local Ys also recognize volunteers who go above and beyond to make their YMCA a great place to be a member.

This year, in an effort to ensure the safety of the community, the annual event was held as a four-day virtual event on Facebook. The celebration included compelling videos, stories and more to celebrate the Y’s impact, thank donors and honor community volunteers.

Thomas Mantz, president and CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay, was awarded the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA’s Community Impact Award for his dedication and positive impact on the Tampa Bay community.

“Thomas Mantz exemplifies the very purpose of what the Community Impact Award is all about,” said Tampa YMCA President and CEO Matt Mitchell.

Locally, the Spurlino Family YMCA recognized two volunteers, Jeremy Adkins and Sue Jacobson. Both volunteers are youth sports coaches.

Adkins said, “I love coaching at the YMCA. I am grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of my players. My greatest joy is watching each child grow in their ability and attitude.”

Jacobson said, “I love serving as main coach for the girls’ basketball program at the Y, creating a culture that is both competitive and inclusive. I enjoy helping to improve a group of competitive players as much as I do teaching kids who are new to the sport, showing them how fun and rewarding it is. I appreciate the opportunity to be a part of the Y’s wonderful family atmosphere driving all of us to improve and have fun.”

Tampa YMCA longtime supporters Cy and Joanne Spurlino were recognized with the Red Triangle Award. This prestigious award is given to Y volunteers whose leadership, dedicated service and devotion to the Y mission have made a significant and lasting impact in the community.

“No one has held our hand more tightly than Cy and Joanne Spurlino, and we are so fortunate to have them as friends. It is an honor to recognize them as true owners of our mission and purpose,” said Mitchell.

The Spurlino Family YMCA is located at 9650 Old Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. For more information, please call 228-9622 or visit www.tampaymca.org.