Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 13, 2021.

Since May 12, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (33 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 21 new cases; Ruskin having 20 new cases; Valrico having 14 new cases; Wimauma, Seffner and Gibsonton each having 11 new cases; Dover having six new cases; Lithia having four new cases; Sun City Center having three new cases; and Apollo Beach having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 12, 2021: 10,673 cases

Riverview, May 13, 2021: 10,706↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 12, 2021: 8,011 cases

Brandon, May 13, 2021: 8,032↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 12, 2021: 3,905 cases

Ruskin, May 13, 2021: 3,925↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 12, 2021: 2,604 cases

Wimauma, May 13, 2021: 2,615↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 12, 2021: 4,924 cases

Valrico, May 13, 2021: 4,938↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 12, 2021: 1,474 cases

Sun City Center, May 13, 2021: 1,477↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 12, 2021: 1,584 cases

Apollo Beach, May 13, 2021: 1,585↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 12, 2021: 2,252 cases

Seffner, May 13, 2021: 2,263↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 12, 2021: 1,645 cases

Gibsonton, May 13, 2021: 1,656↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 12, 2021: 2,011 cases

Lithia, May 13, 2021: 2,015↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 12, 2021: 1,599 cases

Dover, May 13, 2021: 1,605↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 12, 2021: 40,559

May 13, 2021: 40,694

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 12, 2021: 137,756

May 13, 2021: 138,120

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 12, 2021: 2,235,969

May 13, 2021: 2,239,982

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 12, 2021: 1,747

May 13, 2021: 1,751

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 12, 2021: 35,882

May 13, 2021: 35,929

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)