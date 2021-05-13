Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 13, 2021.
Since May 12, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (33 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 21 new cases; Ruskin having 20 new cases; Valrico having 14 new cases; Wimauma, Seffner and Gibsonton each having 11 new cases; Dover having six new cases; Lithia having four new cases; Sun City Center having three new cases; and Apollo Beach having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 12, 2021: 10,673 cases
Riverview, May 13, 2021: 10,706↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 12, 2021: 8,011 cases
Brandon, May 13, 2021: 8,032↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 12, 2021: 3,905 cases
Ruskin, May 13, 2021: 3,925↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 12, 2021: 2,604 cases
Wimauma, May 13, 2021: 2,615↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 12, 2021: 4,924 cases
Valrico, May 13, 2021: 4,938↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 12, 2021: 1,474 cases
Sun City Center, May 13, 2021: 1,477↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 12, 2021: 1,584 cases
Apollo Beach, May 13, 2021: 1,585↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 12, 2021: 2,252 cases
Seffner, May 13, 2021: 2,263↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 12, 2021: 1,645 cases
Gibsonton, May 13, 2021: 1,656↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 12, 2021: 2,011 cases
Lithia, May 13, 2021: 2,015↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 12, 2021: 1,599 cases
Dover, May 13, 2021: 1,605↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 12, 2021: 40,559
May 13, 2021: 40,694
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 12, 2021: 137,756
May 13, 2021: 138,120
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 12, 2021: 2,235,969
May 13, 2021: 2,239,982
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 12, 2021: 1,747
May 13, 2021: 1,751
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 12, 2021: 35,882
May 13, 2021: 35,929
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)