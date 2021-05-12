Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 12, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center.

Since May 11, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview and Brandon (26 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 14 new cases, Wimauma having eight new cases, Ruskin and Apollo Beach each having six new cases, Dover having five new cases, Gibsonton and Lithia each having three new cases and Seffner having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 11, 2021: 10,647 cases

Riverview, May 12, 2021: 10,673↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 11, 2021: 7,985 cases

Brandon, May 12, 2021: 8,011↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 11, 2021: 3,899 cases

Ruskin, May 12, 2021: 3,905↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 11, 2021: 2,596 cases

Wimauma, May 12, 2021: 2,604↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 11, 2021: 4,910 cases

Valrico, May 12, 2021: 4,924↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 11, 2021: 1,474 cases

Sun City Center, May 12, 2021: 1,474, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 11, 2021: 1,578 cases

Apollo Beach, May 12, 2021: 1,584↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 11, 2021: 2,250 cases

Seffner, May 12, 2021: 2,252↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 11, 2021: 1,642 cases

Gibsonton, May 12, 2021: 1,645↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 11, 2021: 2,008 cases

Lithia, May 12, 2021: 2,011↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 11, 2021: 1,594 cases

Dover, May 12, 2021: 1,599↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 11, 2021: 40,460

May 12, 2021: 40,559

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 11, 2021: 137,430

May 12, 2021: 137,756

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 11, 2021: 2,232,820

May 12, 2021: 2,235,969

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 11, 2021: 1,747

May 12, 2021: 1,747

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 11, 2021: 35,831

May 12, 2021: 35,882

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)