Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 12, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center.
Since May 11, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview and Brandon (26 new cases each) had the highest increases in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Valrico having 14 new cases, Wimauma having eight new cases, Ruskin and Apollo Beach each having six new cases, Dover having five new cases, Gibsonton and Lithia each having three new cases and Seffner having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 11, 2021: 10,647 cases
Riverview, May 12, 2021: 10,673↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 11, 2021: 7,985 cases
Brandon, May 12, 2021: 8,011↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 11, 2021: 3,899 cases
Ruskin, May 12, 2021: 3,905↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 11, 2021: 2,596 cases
Wimauma, May 12, 2021: 2,604↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 11, 2021: 4,910 cases
Valrico, May 12, 2021: 4,924↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 11, 2021: 1,474 cases
Sun City Center, May 12, 2021: 1,474, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 11, 2021: 1,578 cases
Apollo Beach, May 12, 2021: 1,584↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 11, 2021: 2,250 cases
Seffner, May 12, 2021: 2,252↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 11, 2021: 1,642 cases
Gibsonton, May 12, 2021: 1,645↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 11, 2021: 2,008 cases
Lithia, May 12, 2021: 2,011↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 11, 2021: 1,594 cases
Dover, May 12, 2021: 1,599↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 11, 2021: 40,460
May 12, 2021: 40,559
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 11, 2021: 137,430
May 12, 2021: 137,756
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 11, 2021: 2,232,820
May 12, 2021: 2,235,969
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 11, 2021: 1,747
May 12, 2021: 1,747
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 11, 2021: 35,831
May 12, 2021: 35,882
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)