Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 11, 2021.
Since May 10, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (32 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 18 new cases, Ruskin having 15 new cases, Valrico having nine new cases, Seffner having seven new cases, Wimauma having five new cases, Sun City Center and Lithia each having three new cases and Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Dover each having two new cases.
Lithia was reported as having one less case than yesterday, the reason being unknown.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 10, 2021: 10,615 cases
Riverview, May 11, 2021: 10,647↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 10, 2021: 7,967 cases
Brandon, May 11, 2021: 7,985↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 10, 2021: 3,884 cases
Ruskin, May 11, 2021: 3,899↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 10, 2021: 2,591 cases
Wimauma, May 11, 2021: 2,596↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 10, 2021: 4,901 cases
Valrico, May 11, 2021: 4,910↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 10, 2021: 1,471 cases
Sun City Center, May 11, 2021: 1,474↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 10, 2021: 1,576 cases
Apollo Beach, May 11, 2021: 1,578↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 10, 2021: 2,243 cases
Seffner, May 11, 2021: 2,250↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 10, 2021: 1,640 cases
Gibsonton, May 11, 2021: 1,642↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 10, 2021: 2,005 cases
Lithia, May 11, 2021: 2,008↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 10, 2021: 1,592 cases
Dover, May 11, 2021: 1,594↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 10, 2021: 40,362
May 11, 2021: 40,460
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 10, 2021: 137,146
May 11, 2021: 137,430
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 10, 2021: 2,229,567
May 11, 2021: 2,232,820
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 10, 2021: 1,746
May 11, 2021: 1,747
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 10, 2021: 35,783
May 11, 2021: 35,831
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)