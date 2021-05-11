Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 11, 2021.

Since May 10, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (32 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 18 new cases, Ruskin having 15 new cases, Valrico having nine new cases, Seffner having seven new cases, Wimauma having five new cases, Sun City Center and Lithia each having three new cases and Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Dover each having two new cases.

Lithia was reported as having one less case than yesterday, the reason being unknown.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 10, 2021: 10,615 cases

Riverview, May 11, 2021: 10,647↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 10, 2021: 7,967 cases

Brandon, May 11, 2021: 7,985↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 10, 2021: 3,884 cases

Ruskin, May 11, 2021: 3,899↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 10, 2021: 2,591 cases

Wimauma, May 11, 2021: 2,596↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 10, 2021: 4,901 cases

Valrico, May 11, 2021: 4,910↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 10, 2021: 1,471 cases

Sun City Center, May 11, 2021: 1,474↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 10, 2021: 1,576 cases

Apollo Beach, May 11, 2021: 1,578↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 10, 2021: 2,243 cases

Seffner, May 11, 2021: 2,250↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 10, 2021: 1,640 cases

Gibsonton, May 11, 2021: 1,642↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 10, 2021: 2,005 cases

Lithia, May 11, 2021: 2,008↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 10, 2021: 1,592 cases

Dover, May 11, 2021: 1,594↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 10, 2021: 40,362

May 11, 2021: 40,460

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 10, 2021: 137,146

May 11, 2021: 137,430

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 10, 2021: 2,229,567

May 11, 2021: 2,232,820

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 10, 2021: 1,746

May 11, 2021: 1,747

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 10, 2021: 35,783

May 11, 2021: 35,831

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)