Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 10, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center.

Since May 9, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (12 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 11 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Wimauma and Seffner each having six new cases, Valrico having four new cases, Gibsonton having three new cases, Dover having two new cases and Apollo Beach having one new case.

Lithia was reported as having one less case than yesterday, the reason being unknown.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 9, 2021: 10,603 cases

Riverview, May 10, 2021: 10,615↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 9, 2021: 7,956 cases

Brandon, May 10, 2021: 7,967↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 9, 2021: 3,875 cases

Ruskin, May 10, 2021: 3,884↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 9, 2021: 2,585 cases

Wimauma, May 10, 2021: 2,591↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 9, 2021: 4,897 cases

Valrico, May 10, 2021: 4,901↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 9, 2021: 1,471 cases

Sun City Center, May 10, 2021: 1,471, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 9, 2021: 1,575 cases

Apollo Beach, May 10, 2021: 1,576↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 9, 2021: 2,237 cases

Seffner, May 10, 2021: 2,243↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 9, 2021: 1,637 cases

Gibsonton, May 10, 2021: 1,640↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 9, 2021: 2,006 cases

Lithia, May 10, 2021: 2,005↓ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 9, 2021: 1,590 cases

Dover, May 10, 2021: 1,592↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 9, 2021: 40,309

May 10, 2021: 40,362

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 9, 2021: 136,996

May 10, 2021: 137,146

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 9, 2021: 2,227,303

May 10, 2021: 2,229,567

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 9, 2021: 1,745

May 10, 2021: 1,746

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 9, 2021: 35,731

May 10, 2021: 35,783

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)