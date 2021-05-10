Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 10, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center.
Since May 9, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (12 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 11 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Wimauma and Seffner each having six new cases, Valrico having four new cases, Gibsonton having three new cases, Dover having two new cases and Apollo Beach having one new case.
Lithia was reported as having one less case than yesterday, the reason being unknown.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 9, 2021: 10,603 cases
Riverview, May 10, 2021: 10,615↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 9, 2021: 7,956 cases
Brandon, May 10, 2021: 7,967↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 9, 2021: 3,875 cases
Ruskin, May 10, 2021: 3,884↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 9, 2021: 2,585 cases
Wimauma, May 10, 2021: 2,591↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 9, 2021: 4,897 cases
Valrico, May 10, 2021: 4,901↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 9, 2021: 1,471 cases
Sun City Center, May 10, 2021: 1,471, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 9, 2021: 1,575 cases
Apollo Beach, May 10, 2021: 1,576↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 9, 2021: 2,237 cases
Seffner, May 10, 2021: 2,243↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 9, 2021: 1,637 cases
Gibsonton, May 10, 2021: 1,640↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 9, 2021: 2,006 cases
Lithia, May 10, 2021: 2,005↓ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 9, 2021: 1,590 cases
Dover, May 10, 2021: 1,592↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 9, 2021: 40,309
May 10, 2021: 40,362
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 9, 2021: 136,996
May 10, 2021: 137,146
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 9, 2021: 2,227,303
May 10, 2021: 2,229,567
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 9, 2021: 1,745
May 10, 2021: 1,746
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 9, 2021: 35,731
May 10, 2021: 35,783
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)