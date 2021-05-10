Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 9, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Gibsonton.
Since May 8, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (17 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 11 new cases, Valrico having nine new cases, Ruskin and Dover having four new cases, Sun City Center having three new cases, Wimauma and Seffner each having two new cases and Apollo Beach and Lithia each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 8, 2021: 10,586 cases
Riverview, May 9, 2021: 10,603↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 8, 2021: 7,945 cases
Brandon, May 9, 2021: 7,956↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 8, 2021: 3,871 cases
Ruskin, May 9, 2021: 3,875↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 8, 2021: 2,583 cases
Wimauma, May 9, 2021: 2,585↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 8, 2021: 4,889 cases
Valrico, May 9, 2021: 4,897↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 8, 2021: 1,468 cases
Sun City Center, May 9, 2021: 1,471↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 8, 2021: 1,574 cases
Apollo Beach, May 9, 2021: 1,575↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 8, 2021: 2,235 cases
Seffner, May 9, 2021: 2,237↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 8, 2021: 1,637 cases
Gibsonton, May 9, 2021: 1,637, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 8, 2021: 2,005 cases
Lithia, May 9, 2021: 2,006↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 8, 2021: 1,586 cases
Dover, May 9, 2021: 1,590↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 8, 2021: 40,255
May 9, 2021: 40,309
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 8, 2021: 136,787
May 9, 2021: 136,996
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 8, 2021: 2,224,148
May 9, 2021: 2,227,303
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 8, 2021: 1,742
May 9, 2021: 1,745
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 8, 2021: 35,700
May 9, 2021: 35,731
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)