Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 9, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Gibsonton.

Since May 8, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (17 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 11 new cases, Valrico having nine new cases, Ruskin and Dover having four new cases, Sun City Center having three new cases, Wimauma and Seffner each having two new cases and Apollo Beach and Lithia each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 8, 2021: 10,586 cases
Riverview, May 9, 2021: 10,603↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 8, 2021: 7,945 cases
Brandon, May 9, 2021: 7,956↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 8, 2021: 3,871 cases
Ruskin, May 9, 2021: 3,875↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 8, 2021: 2,583 cases
Wimauma, May 9, 2021: 2,585↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 8, 2021: 4,889 cases
Valrico, May 9, 2021: 4,897↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 8, 2021: 1,468 cases
Sun City Center, May 9, 2021: 1,471↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 8, 2021: 1,574 cases
Apollo Beach, May 9, 2021: 1,575↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 8, 2021: 2,235 cases
Seffner, May 9, 2021: 2,237↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 8, 2021: 1,637 cases
Gibsonton, May 9, 2021: 1,637, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 8, 2021: 2,005 cases
Lithia, May 9, 2021: 2,006↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 8, 2021: 1,586 cases
Dover, May 9, 2021: 1,590↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 8, 2021: 40,255
May 9, 2021: 40,309

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 8, 2021: 136,787
May 9, 2021: 136,996

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 8, 2021: 2,224,148
May 9, 2021: 2,227,303

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 8, 2021: 1,742
May 9, 2021: 1,745

Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 8, 2021: 35,700
May 9, 2021: 35,731

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

