Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 9, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Gibsonton.

Since May 8, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (17 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 11 new cases, Valrico having nine new cases, Ruskin and Dover having four new cases, Sun City Center having three new cases, Wimauma and Seffner each having two new cases and Apollo Beach and Lithia each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 8, 2021: 10,586 cases

Riverview, May 9, 2021: 10,603↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 8, 2021: 7,945 cases

Brandon, May 9, 2021: 7,956↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 8, 2021: 3,871 cases

Ruskin, May 9, 2021: 3,875↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 8, 2021: 2,583 cases

Wimauma, May 9, 2021: 2,585↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 8, 2021: 4,889 cases

Valrico, May 9, 2021: 4,897↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 8, 2021: 1,468 cases

Sun City Center, May 9, 2021: 1,471↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 8, 2021: 1,574 cases

Apollo Beach, May 9, 2021: 1,575↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 8, 2021: 2,235 cases

Seffner, May 9, 2021: 2,237↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 8, 2021: 1,637 cases

Gibsonton, May 9, 2021: 1,637, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 8, 2021: 2,005 cases

Lithia, May 9, 2021: 2,006↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 8, 2021: 1,586 cases

Dover, May 9, 2021: 1,590↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 8, 2021: 40,255

May 9, 2021: 40,309

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 8, 2021: 136,787

May 9, 2021: 136,996

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 8, 2021: 2,224,148

May 9, 2021: 2,227,303

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 8, 2021: 1,742

May 9, 2021: 1,745

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 8, 2021: 35,700

May 9, 2021: 35,731

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)