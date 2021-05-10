Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 8, 2021.

Since May 7, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (20 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 19 new cases, Valrico having 16 new cases, Seffner and Dover each having nine new cases, Ruskin having eight new cases, Wimauma having four new cases, Gibsonton having three new cases, Apollo Beach having two new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

Lithia was reported as having two less cases than yesterday, the reason being unknown.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 7, 2021: 10,566 cases

Riverview, May 8, 2021: 10,586↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 7, 2021: 7,926 cases

Brandon, May 8, 2021: 7,945↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 7, 2021: 3,863 cases

Ruskin, May 8, 2021: 3,871↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 7, 2021: 2,579 cases

Wimauma, May 8, 2021: 2,583↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 7, 2021: 4,873 cases

Valrico, May 8, 2021: 4,889↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 7, 2021: 1,467 cases

Sun City Center, May 8, 2021: 1,468↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 7, 2021: 1,572 cases

Apollo Beach, May 8, 2021: 1,574↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 7, 2021: 2,226 cases

Seffner, May 8, 2021: 2,235↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 7, 2021: 1,634 cases

Gibsonton, May 8, 2021: 1,637↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 7, 2021: 2,007 cases

Lithia, May 8, 2021: 2,005↓ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 7, 2021: 1,577 cases

Dover, May 8, 2021: 1,586↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 7, 2021: 40,166

May 8, 2021: 40,255

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 7, 2021: 136,491

May 8, 2021: 136,787

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 7, 2021: 2,220,240

May 8, 2021: 2,224,148

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 7, 2021: 1,737

May 8, 2021: 1,742

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 7, 2021: 35,635

May 8, 2021: 35,700

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)