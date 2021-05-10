Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 8, 2021.

Since May 7, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (20 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 19 new cases, Valrico having 16 new cases, Seffner and Dover each having nine new cases, Ruskin having eight new cases, Wimauma having four new cases, Gibsonton having three new cases, Apollo Beach having two new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

Lithia was reported as having two less cases than yesterday, the reason being unknown.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 7, 2021: 10,566 cases
Riverview, May 8, 2021: 10,586↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 7, 2021: 7,926 cases
Brandon, May 8, 2021: 7,945↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 7, 2021: 3,863 cases
Ruskin, May 8, 2021: 3,871↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 7, 2021: 2,579 cases
Wimauma, May 8, 2021: 2,583↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 7, 2021: 4,873 cases
Valrico, May 8, 2021: 4,889↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 7, 2021: 1,467 cases
Sun City Center, May 8, 2021: 1,468↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 7, 2021: 1,572 cases
Apollo Beach, May 8, 2021: 1,574↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 7, 2021: 2,226 cases
Seffner, May 8, 2021: 2,235↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 7, 2021: 1,634 cases
Gibsonton, May 8, 2021: 1,637↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 7, 2021: 2,007 cases
Lithia, May 8, 2021: 2,005↓ cases

Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 7, 2021: 1,577 cases
Dover, May 8, 2021: 1,586↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 7, 2021: 40,166
May 8, 2021: 40,255

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 7, 2021: 136,491
May 8, 2021: 136,787

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 7, 2021: 2,220,240
May 8, 2021: 2,224,148

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 7, 2021: 1,737
May 8, 2021: 1,742

Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 7, 2021: 35,635
May 8, 2021: 35,700

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

