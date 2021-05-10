Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 8, 2021.
Since May 7, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (20 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 19 new cases, Valrico having 16 new cases, Seffner and Dover each having nine new cases, Ruskin having eight new cases, Wimauma having four new cases, Gibsonton having three new cases, Apollo Beach having two new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.
Lithia was reported as having two less cases than yesterday, the reason being unknown.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 7, 2021: 10,566 cases
Riverview, May 8, 2021: 10,586↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 7, 2021: 7,926 cases
Brandon, May 8, 2021: 7,945↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 7, 2021: 3,863 cases
Ruskin, May 8, 2021: 3,871↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 7, 2021: 2,579 cases
Wimauma, May 8, 2021: 2,583↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 7, 2021: 4,873 cases
Valrico, May 8, 2021: 4,889↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 7, 2021: 1,467 cases
Sun City Center, May 8, 2021: 1,468↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 7, 2021: 1,572 cases
Apollo Beach, May 8, 2021: 1,574↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 7, 2021: 2,226 cases
Seffner, May 8, 2021: 2,235↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 7, 2021: 1,634 cases
Gibsonton, May 8, 2021: 1,637↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 7, 2021: 2,007 cases
Lithia, May 8, 2021: 2,005↓ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 7, 2021: 1,577 cases
Dover, May 8, 2021: 1,586↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 7, 2021: 40,166
May 8, 2021: 40,255
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 7, 2021: 136,491
May 8, 2021: 136,787
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 7, 2021: 2,220,240
May 8, 2021: 2,224,148
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 7, 2021: 1,737
May 8, 2021: 1,742
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 7, 2021: 35,635
May 8, 2021: 35,700
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)