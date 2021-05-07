Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 7, 2021.

Since May 6, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (33 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 22 new cases; Ruskin having 17 new cases; Valrico having 13 new cases; Wimauma having seven new cases; Seffner having six new cases; Sun City Center, Gibsonton and Lithia each having four new cases; Apollo Beach having three new cases; and Dover having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 6, 2021: 10,533 cases

Riverview, May 7, 2021: 10,566↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 6, 2021: 7,904 cases

Brandon, May 7, 2021: 7,926↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 6, 2021: 3,846 cases

Ruskin, May 7, 2021: 3,863↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 6, 2021: 2,572 cases

Wimauma, May 7, 2021: 2,579↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 6, 2021: 4,860 cases

Valrico, May 7, 2021: 4,873↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 6, 2021: 1,463 cases

Sun City Center, May 7, 2021: 1,467↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 6, 2021: 1,569 cases

Apollo Beach, May 7, 2021: 1,572↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 6, 2021: 2,220 cases

Seffner, May 7, 2021: 2,226↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 6, 2021: 1,630 cases

Gibsonton, May 7, 2021: 1,634↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 6, 2021: 2,003 cases

Lithia, May 7, 2021: 2,007↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 6, 2021: 1,575 cases

Dover, May 7, 2021: 1,577↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 6, 2021: 40,051

May 7, 2021: 40,166

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 6, 2021: 136,154

May 7, 2021: 136,491

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 6, 2021: 2,216,159

May 7, 2021: 2,220,240

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 6, 2021: 1,732

May 7, 2021: 1,737

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 6, 2021: 35,549

May 7, 2021: 35,635

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)