Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 7, 2021.
Since May 6, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (33 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 22 new cases; Ruskin having 17 new cases; Valrico having 13 new cases; Wimauma having seven new cases; Seffner having six new cases; Sun City Center, Gibsonton and Lithia each having four new cases; Apollo Beach having three new cases; and Dover having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 6, 2021: 10,533 cases
Riverview, May 7, 2021: 10,566↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 6, 2021: 7,904 cases
Brandon, May 7, 2021: 7,926↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 6, 2021: 3,846 cases
Ruskin, May 7, 2021: 3,863↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 6, 2021: 2,572 cases
Wimauma, May 7, 2021: 2,579↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 6, 2021: 4,860 cases
Valrico, May 7, 2021: 4,873↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 6, 2021: 1,463 cases
Sun City Center, May 7, 2021: 1,467↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 6, 2021: 1,569 cases
Apollo Beach, May 7, 2021: 1,572↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 6, 2021: 2,220 cases
Seffner, May 7, 2021: 2,226↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 6, 2021: 1,630 cases
Gibsonton, May 7, 2021: 1,634↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 6, 2021: 2,003 cases
Lithia, May 7, 2021: 2,007↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 6, 2021: 1,575 cases
Dover, May 7, 2021: 1,577↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 6, 2021: 40,051
May 7, 2021: 40,166
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 6, 2021: 136,154
May 7, 2021: 136,491
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 6, 2021: 2,216,159
May 7, 2021: 2,220,240
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 6, 2021: 1,732
May 7, 2021: 1,737
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 6, 2021: 35,549
May 7, 2021: 35,635
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)