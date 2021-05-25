Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 24, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma, Gibsonton and Dover.

Since May 23, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (nine new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having seven new cases, Ruskin and Seffner each having four new cases, Valrico and Lithia each having two new cases and Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 23, 2021: 10,933 cases

Riverview, May 24, 2021: 10,942↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 23, 2021: 8,195 cases

Brandon, May 24, 2021: 8,202↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 23, 2021: 3,998 cases

Ruskin, May 24, 2021: 4,002↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 23, 2021: 2,662 cases

Wimauma, May 24, 2021: 2,662, NO NEW CASES

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 23, 2021: 5,027 cases

Valrico, May 24, 2021: 5,029↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 23, 2021: 1,497 cases

Sun City Center, May 24, 2021: 1,498↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 23, 2021: 1,609 cases

Apollo Beach, May 24, 2021: 1,610↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 23, 2021: 2,315 cases

Seffner, May 24, 2021: 2,319↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 23, 2021: 1,680 cases

Gibsonton, May 24, 2021: 1,680, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 23, 2021: 2,044 cases

Lithia, May 24, 2021: 2,046↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 23, 2021: 1,631 cases

Dover, May 24, 2021: 1,631, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 23, 2021: 41,468

May 24, 2021: 41,498

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 23, 2021: 140,530

May 24, 2021: 140,627

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 23, 2021: 2,267,144

May 24, 2021: 2,268,729

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 23, 2021: 1,804

May 24, 2021: 1,804

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 23, 2021: 36,474

May 24, 2021: 36,501

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)