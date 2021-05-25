Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 24, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Wimauma, Gibsonton and Dover.
Since May 23, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (nine new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having seven new cases, Ruskin and Seffner each having four new cases, Valrico and Lithia each having two new cases and Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 23, 2021: 10,933 cases
Riverview, May 24, 2021: 10,942↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 23, 2021: 8,195 cases
Brandon, May 24, 2021: 8,202↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 23, 2021: 3,998 cases
Ruskin, May 24, 2021: 4,002↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 23, 2021: 2,662 cases
Wimauma, May 24, 2021: 2,662, NO NEW CASES
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 23, 2021: 5,027 cases
Valrico, May 24, 2021: 5,029↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 23, 2021: 1,497 cases
Sun City Center, May 24, 2021: 1,498↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 23, 2021: 1,609 cases
Apollo Beach, May 24, 2021: 1,610↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 23, 2021: 2,315 cases
Seffner, May 24, 2021: 2,319↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 23, 2021: 1,680 cases
Gibsonton, May 24, 2021: 1,680, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 23, 2021: 2,044 cases
Lithia, May 24, 2021: 2,046↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 23, 2021: 1,631 cases
Dover, May 24, 2021: 1,631, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 23, 2021: 41,468
May 24, 2021: 41,498
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 23, 2021: 140,530
May 24, 2021: 140,627
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 23, 2021: 2,267,144
May 24, 2021: 2,268,729
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 23, 2021: 1,804
May 24, 2021: 1,804
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 23, 2021: 36,474
May 24, 2021: 36,501
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)