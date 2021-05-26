Hillsborough County, Fla. (May 18, 2021) – Hillsborough County is seeking input from the public on the proposed Big Bend Road Project Design and Environment Study.

Big Bend Rd. is one of the busiest thoroughfares in Hillsborough County, and the proposed widening planned for the roadway is focused on making Big Bend safer for all users. It includes new shared-use paths for pedestrians and bicyclists as well as mid-block crossings for pedestrian safety.

The proposed project will upgrade the design of two stretches of Big Bend Rd. One section being redesigned is from U.S. 41 west to Covington Gardens Dr. The other section of the proposed project is from Simmons Loop west to U.S. 301. Both sections are part of the same project. Between them is a separate project for Big Bend Rd.’s intersection with I-75. That separate project is a joint endeavor co-funded by Hillsborough County and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and led by FDOT.

Residents and commercial property owners can review the proposed changes and give feedback. Visit HCFLGov.net/HCEngage at any time from May 24 through Monday, June 7 to learn more about the project and offer comments.

There are two proposals for how the road safety improvement project will be designed, and the public engagement portal will explain how each would work.

Public Meeting Information

In place of in-person public meetings, the county will conduct a virtual engagement to collect feedback from the public. Public comment for this project is open between May 24 and June 7 at 11:59 p.m.

Questions in English or Spanish about the virtual public engagement for the Big Bend Road Project Design and Environment Study may be directed to the Customer Service Center at 813-272-5900.