Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 25, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Apollo Beach.

Since May 24, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (18 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 10 new cases, Valrico having nine new cases, Gibsonton having four new cases, Seffner and Dover each having three new cases and Ruskin, Wimauma, Sun City Center and Lithia each having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 24, 2021: 10,942 cases

Riverview, May 25, 2021: 10,960↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 24, 2021: 8,202 cases

Brandon, May 25, 2021: 8,212↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 24, 2021: 4,002 cases

Ruskin, May 25, 2021: 4,004↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 24, 2021: 2,662 cases

Wimauma, May 25, 2021: 2,664↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 24, 2021: 5,029 cases

Valrico, May 25, 2021: 5,038↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 24, 2021: 1,498 cases

Sun City Center, May 25, 2021: 1,500↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 24, 2021: 1,610 cases

Apollo Beach, May 25, 2021: 1,610, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 24, 2021: 2,319 cases

Seffner, May 25, 2021: 2,322↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 24, 2021: 1,680 cases

Gibsonton, May 25, 2021: 1,684↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 24, 2021: 2,046 cases

Lithia, May 25, 2021: 2,048↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 24, 2021: 1,631 cases

Dover, May 25, 2021: 1,634↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 24, 2021: 41,498

May 25, 2021: 41,553

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 24, 2021: 140,627

May 25, 2021: 140,807

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 24, 2021: 2,268,729

May 25, 2021: 2,270,571

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 24, 2021: 1,804

May 25, 2021: 1,812

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 24, 2021: 36,501

May 25, 2021: 36,581

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)