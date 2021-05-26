Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 25, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Apollo Beach.
Since May 24, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (18 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 10 new cases, Valrico having nine new cases, Gibsonton having four new cases, Seffner and Dover each having three new cases and Ruskin, Wimauma, Sun City Center and Lithia each having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 24, 2021: 10,942 cases
Riverview, May 25, 2021: 10,960↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 24, 2021: 8,202 cases
Brandon, May 25, 2021: 8,212↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 24, 2021: 4,002 cases
Ruskin, May 25, 2021: 4,004↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 24, 2021: 2,662 cases
Wimauma, May 25, 2021: 2,664↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 24, 2021: 5,029 cases
Valrico, May 25, 2021: 5,038↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 24, 2021: 1,498 cases
Sun City Center, May 25, 2021: 1,500↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 24, 2021: 1,610 cases
Apollo Beach, May 25, 2021: 1,610, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 24, 2021: 2,319 cases
Seffner, May 25, 2021: 2,322↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 24, 2021: 1,680 cases
Gibsonton, May 25, 2021: 1,684↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 24, 2021: 2,046 cases
Lithia, May 25, 2021: 2,048↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 24, 2021: 1,631 cases
Dover, May 25, 2021: 1,634↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 24, 2021: 41,498
May 25, 2021: 41,553
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 24, 2021: 140,627
May 25, 2021: 140,807
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 24, 2021: 2,268,729
May 25, 2021: 2,270,571
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 24, 2021: 1,804
May 25, 2021: 1,812
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 24, 2021: 36,501
May 25, 2021: 36,581
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)