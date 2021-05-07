Meals on Wheels of Tampa and Winthrop Arts have embarked on a unique collaboration. As Meals on Wheels of Tampa launches new service routes in Riverview and Gibsonton, Winthrop Arts is creating unique works of art to be given to each new recipient on the routes.

Bryant Martinez, lead art instructor for Winthrop Arts, said, “We are excited about this new partnership. Art offers happiness. We hope that our creations will make someone happy.”

“We are excited about partnering with Winthrop Arts. This new opportunity to work with another nonprofit seeking to enrich lives through art and connection is a wonderful addition of care for those we serve,” said Kelly Santos, recipient project manager for Meals on Wheels of Tampa.

Meals on Wheels of Tampa will begin serving the new routes on Tuesday, June 1. Recipients will receive a hot, daily meal delivered by volunteers who give of their time, their vehicles and of their compassion, making this mission possible.

The new pickup partner for Meals on Wheels of Tampa is First Baptist Church of Riverview, located at 8626 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. The volunteers will come to this location to get the meals packed in the bags and coolers. After they deliver their route, they will bring back their empty containers to this location.

Cindy Vann, senior director of mission engagement, said, “We sought this location because of its proximity to the Gibsonton and Riverview neighborhoods.”

Vann added, “We have been so grateful by the leadership’s warm and open reception to partner with us in service to our homebound neighbors.”

Meals on Wheels of Tampa is always looking for volunteers, especially for the new routes. If you are interested in volunteering (delivering a route takes about one hour), please call 238-8410 or visit www.mowtampa.org.

Meals on Wheels of Tampa recently increased the capacity of its new, state-of-the-art commercial kitchen, which allows it to serve more. The decision to serve this area was made based on the number of calls it receives asking for assistance.

Vann said, “The pandemic has shown a bright light on the need for food and a caring visit from community volunteers to ensure independence, safety and dignity as seniors and homebound individuals seek to live in their own homes.”

If you or a family member are homebound and are challenged to get out of the house to purchase groceries and to prepare meals, please call 238-8410.