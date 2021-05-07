During the month of May, the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin will present several great entertainers at the Firehouse Center Stage. The Firehouse Center Stage was formerly known as the Firehouse Pub.

According to Executive Director Chris Bredbenner, “Anything that occurs on the stage with lights and a mic, is included in the Firehouse Center Stage.”

Additionally, the entertainment now continues year-round.

On Saturday, May 8, enjoy the Mother’s Day weekend listening to local favorite Valerie Gillespie with Jon Puhl. Gillespie will be on sax and provide vocals. Puhl will be on guitar and also provide vocals. Joining them will be Mick Donner on bass and vocals, Jody Marsh on keys and Paul Gavin on drums.

Next, on Saturday, May 22, come see The Cadillac Cowboys. Ken Carlyle, TJ Weger, Eric ‘Flycatcher’ Carlson, Don Cox and Joe Martin provide an infectious mix of original and classic songs deeply rooted in the styles of Western swing, bluegrass, Americana and zydeco. Their music is best described as somewhere near the intersection of Bon Ton Roulet (Let the Good Times Roll) and the Clinch Mountain Backstep. You will definitely enjoy listening to The Cadillac Cowboys as they serve up their musical gumbo.

All shows are at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $23 for members and $28 for future members of the Firehouse Cultural Center. All tickets must be purchased in advance. There is no day-of-show pricing as all seats bust be reserved to allow for social distancing. To get your tickets, please call 645-7651 or visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org. Tickets are nonrefundable.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is conveniently located at 101 1st Ave. NE. in Ruskin. It is a great local venue for entertainment, arts and summer camps. The Firehouse Cultural Center is a nonprofit arts organization that was established in 2013.

The Firehouse Cultural Center was first developed and sponsored as a project of the Ruskin Community Development Foundation (RCDF), a nonprofit focused on supporting the development of significant community projects. The desire to have such a center had long been a vision and was included in the Ruskin Community Plan. The Firehouse Center became a real possibility as a new fire station was being built and a community group began to envision the use of this unique property.

For more information, please visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org.