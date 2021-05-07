Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Winners Of Music Showcase Contest

March is Music In Our Schools Month and it is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the very best of what is happening musically in classrooms across our area. Music Showcase in Brandon held an essay/drawing contest for students to express what music in school means to them, and it would like to congratulate all the participants for their dedication, hard work and creativity.

The winners are: Elementary school winner – Saanvi, Lithia Springs Elementary; runner up – Kayleigh, Lithia Springs Elementary. Middle school winner – Katerina, Lawton Chiles Middle Academy. High school winner – Nicholas, Alonso High; runner up – Brooke, Strawberry Crest High.

B Street First Annual Shoot-Out To Benefit F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. (Families, Respect, Inspire, Education, Networking for Down Syndrome & Special Needs) is the leading voice for Down syndrome in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties.

FishHawk Sporting Clays is holding its B Street first annual Shoot-Out to benefit them on Saturday, May 22 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at their property at 13505 Hobson Simmons Rd. in Lithia. The registration for the event is $100 per person or $400 for a team of four and the event will include a safety briefing, tournament, lunch and a raffle with a variety of prizes.

Registration for the event is via mail to Amanda Gilley, 2350 E. SR 60, Valrico, FL 33594 or email amanda@kenbrownlee.com.

Brunch And Coach Bag Bingo Coming To JF Kicks

JF Kicks in Valrico is hosting a Coach Bag Bingo fundraiser for F.R.I.E.N.D.S. (Families, Respect, Inspire, Education, Networking for Down Syndrome & Special Needs).

The event will take place on Sunday, June 27 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and will include over $6,000 in Coach bags, brunch and your choice of either a mimosa or a Bloody Mary, two bingo cards with the option to purchase more, raffles and lots of fun. Tickets for this event are $50 in advance, tables of eight are $350; or, if there are any left, tickets are $65 at the door. This event will probably sell out, so get your tickets today.

To purchase tickets, call 413-4229 or email office@kenbrownlee.com.

Musical Entertainment Coming To United Methodist Church Of Sun City Center

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (UMCSCC) is pleased to present two musical performances at its 1210 Del Webb Blvd. W. location in Sun City Center.

Contemporary Christian band What Remains, composed of lead guitarist Garret Franz, vocalists Maria Leasure and Kristen Franz, bass player Mark Turner and drummer Andy Daley, will perform emotional, powerful, spirit-filled music on Friday, May 14 starting at 7 p.m. A donation of $10 is requested on the night of the concert.

UMCSCC has been hosting an ‘Organ Plus Artist’ concert series on the third Sunday of each month, up until now all these concerts have been virtual. Sunday, May 16 at 3 p.m. will see talented local vocalists Donna Fiore and Rick Selby along with trumpeter Mike Leavitt join church organist Keith Rasmussen for an in-person concert. A donation of $5 is requested on the day of the concert.

The church is still practicing CDC-recommended practices such as taking temperatures and limiting capacity, so arrive early and bring your masks. For more information, visit www.umcscc.org or call the concert series coordinator, Kevin Goodenow, at 362-0956.

Riverview Native Awarded Gold Stars At The Citadel

Derek Webster of Riverview is one of more than 650 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements with Gold Stars from The Citadel. Gold Stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieve a 3.7 grade point average or higher and they are also placed on its dean’s list.