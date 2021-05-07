A little more than three years ago, Kenyetta White-Johnson started making candles. What started as a therapeutic hobby for her soon turned into a thriving business.

“I was going through some life changes and I had to figure out some way to turn some challenges into something good, so I started making candles,” Kenyetta said. “I started making them for my friends and family and they loved them a lot. Then my daughter, Makia, got on board too, so we decided to start our own candle business.”

From there, Scented Intentions Candle Company was born.

Handcrafted candles have been providing light to the world for centuries. At Scented Intentions, Kenyetta and Makia pride themselves on providing their customers with high-quality, environmentally friendly products.

“All of our products are handcrafted with loving energy and made with materials sourced in the United States,” Kenyetta said. “When you purchase one of our candles made with all-natural soy wax and cotton wicks, you are supporting our small business and American farmers.”

Scented Intentions offers candles with scents inspired by destinations or candles that boost your mind, body and spirit. It even offers a line of candles for men as well.

“I’m self-taught in candle making,” Kenyetta said. “The first year I really just did a lot of research on the science of candle making and then about a year just making them for myself for meditation purposes. I eventually joined some candle making groups to help with learning more, to finally starting my own candle business.”

Kenyetta and Makia hand-pour their candles in Kenyetta’s home in Riverview.

I took my time on honing my craft, creating my brand and getting my website up and running,” Kenyetta said. “My website has all our candles as well as our wax melts and bath bombs. You can also find us at different markets in the area too.”

Scented Intentions recently did a candle pouring class at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association in Brandon.

If you would like to learn more about the different candles and products Scented Intentions has to offer, you can visit its website at www.sicandles.com or contact Kenyetta at 407-719-2534.