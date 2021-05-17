What’s for dinner tonight? Brandon residents and USF grads Jennifer Mekdeci Kalmbach and brother Christopher Shelton found a need for restaurant delivery within Southern Hillsborough County and developed their successful business Mobile Meals 12 years ago.

Business ownership runs in the family, as their grandfather started Sabal Homes of Florida while their grandmother established Ann Lee Realty, Inc. Now, Kalmbach works as the operations manager and Shelton works as the IT technical officer. Kalmbach said that, with Shelton’s technology background, he felt online ordering and delivery was the future.

Mobile Meals delivers food from more than 100 local restaurants to one’s hotel, office or home. It delivers to the areas such as Lithia, Apollo Beach, Brandon, Seffner, Valrico, Riverview, South Tampa, Wesley Chapel, New Tampa and more.

A uniformed Mobile Meals crew member will deliver the food items in a timely manner inside an insulated bag to keep it fresh.

Orders can even be placed in advance for future delivery. Depending on your address, certain restaurants may be available for catering or family-size meal delivery only. Full details, menus and pricing are available online.

“Customer-centered service has always been at the heart of our company, along with our number one goal,” said Kalmbach, who is proud of the partnerships with the local restaurants that her company has, which allowed it to be ready for the pandemic, and is proud of the increase in home delivery and no-contact drop-offs.

Customers can order through the Mobile Meals website, by calling in or by submitting an order through the app. Typically, there is a small delivery fee that covers the cost of transportation, which is listed on the website and is typically between $3.99-$5.99. Promotions and specials often offer free delivery.

“We treasure ourselves on working with restaurants,” Kalmbach said.

“We also pride ourselves on being local too,” she added.

For more information or to place an order, visit https://www.mobilemeals.com/. Ordering is open Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Call 907-MEAL(6325).