Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 15, 2021.

Since May 14, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (30 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 22 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Valrico having eight new cases, Dover having six new cases, Wimauma and Apollo Beach each having five new cases, Seffner and Gibsonton each having four new cases, Sun City Center having two new cases and Lithia having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 14, 2021: 10,733 cases

Riverview, May 15, 2021: 10,755↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 14, 2021: 8,055 cases

Brandon, May 15, 2021: 8,085↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 14, 2021: 3,941 cases

Ruskin, May 15, 2021: 3,950↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 14, 2021: 2,622 cases

Wimauma, May 15, 2021: 2,627↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 14, 2021: 4,952 cases

Valrico, May 15, 2021: 4,960↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 14, 2021: 1,481 cases

Sun City Center, May 15, 2021: 1,483↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 14, 2021: 1,589 cases

Apollo Beach, May 15, 2021: 1,594↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 14, 2021: 2,272 cases

Seffner, May 15, 2021: 2,276↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 14, 2021: 1,658 cases

Gibsonton, May 15, 2021: 1,662↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 14, 2021: 2,020 cases

Lithia, May 15, 2021: 2,021↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 14, 2021: 1,607 cases

Dover, May 15, 2021: 1,613↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 14, 2021: 40,807

May 15, 2021: 40,903

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 14, 2021: 138,450

May 15, 2021: 138,746

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 14, 2021: 2,243,501

May 15, 2021: 2,246,756

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 14, 2021: 1,757

May 15, 2021: 1,762

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 14, 2021: 36,000

May 15, 2021: 36,056

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)