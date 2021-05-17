Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 15, 2021.
Since May 14, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (30 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having 22 new cases, Ruskin having nine new cases, Valrico having eight new cases, Dover having six new cases, Wimauma and Apollo Beach each having five new cases, Seffner and Gibsonton each having four new cases, Sun City Center having two new cases and Lithia having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 14, 2021: 10,733 cases
Riverview, May 15, 2021: 10,755↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 14, 2021: 8,055 cases
Brandon, May 15, 2021: 8,085↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 14, 2021: 3,941 cases
Ruskin, May 15, 2021: 3,950↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 14, 2021: 2,622 cases
Wimauma, May 15, 2021: 2,627↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 14, 2021: 4,952 cases
Valrico, May 15, 2021: 4,960↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 14, 2021: 1,481 cases
Sun City Center, May 15, 2021: 1,483↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 14, 2021: 1,589 cases
Apollo Beach, May 15, 2021: 1,594↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 14, 2021: 2,272 cases
Seffner, May 15, 2021: 2,276↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 14, 2021: 1,658 cases
Gibsonton, May 15, 2021: 1,662↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 14, 2021: 2,020 cases
Lithia, May 15, 2021: 2,021↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 14, 2021: 1,607 cases
Dover, May 15, 2021: 1,613↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 14, 2021: 40,807
May 15, 2021: 40,903
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 14, 2021: 138,450
May 15, 2021: 138,746
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 14, 2021: 2,243,501
May 15, 2021: 2,246,756
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 14, 2021: 1,757
May 15, 2021: 1,762
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 14, 2021: 36,000
May 15, 2021: 36,056
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)