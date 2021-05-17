Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 16, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center.
Since May 15, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (30 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 10 new cases, Ruskin having seven new cases, Wimauma having five new cases, Valrico having four new cases, Gibsonton and Lithia each having two new cases and Apollo Beach, Seffner and Dover each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 15, 2021: 10,755 cases
Riverview, May 16, 2021: 10,785↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 15, 2021: 8,085 cases
Brandon, May 16, 2021: 8,095↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 15, 2021: 3,950 cases
Ruskin, May 16, 2021: 3,957↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 15, 2021: 2,627 cases
Wimauma, May 16, 2021: 2,632↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 15, 2021: 4,960 cases
Valrico, May 16, 2021: 4,964↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 15, 2021: 1,483 cases
Sun City Center, May 16, 2021: 1,483, NO NEW CASES
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 15, 2021: 1,594 cases
Apollo Beach, May 16, 2021: 1,595↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 15, 2021: 2,276 cases
Seffner, May 16, 2021: 2,277↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 15, 2021: 1,662 cases
Gibsonton, May 16, 2021: 1,664↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 15, 2021: 2,021 cases
Lithia, May 16, 2021: 2,023↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 15, 2021: 1,613 cases
Dover, May 16, 2021: 1,614↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 15, 2021: 40,903
May 16, 2021: 40,966
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 15, 2021: 138,746
May 16, 2021: 138,930
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 15, 2021: 2,246,756
May 16, 2021: 2,249,210
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 15, 2021: 1,762
May 16, 2021: 1,765
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 15, 2021: 36,056
May 16, 2021: 36,075
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)