Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 16, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Sun City Center.

Since May 15, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (30 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 10 new cases, Ruskin having seven new cases, Wimauma having five new cases, Valrico having four new cases, Gibsonton and Lithia each having two new cases and Apollo Beach, Seffner and Dover each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 15, 2021: 10,755 cases

Riverview, May 16, 2021: 10,785↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 15, 2021: 8,085 cases

Brandon, May 16, 2021: 8,095↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 15, 2021: 3,950 cases

Ruskin, May 16, 2021: 3,957↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 15, 2021: 2,627 cases

Wimauma, May 16, 2021: 2,632↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 15, 2021: 4,960 cases

Valrico, May 16, 2021: 4,964↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 15, 2021: 1,483 cases

Sun City Center, May 16, 2021: 1,483, NO NEW CASES

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 15, 2021: 1,594 cases

Apollo Beach, May 16, 2021: 1,595↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 15, 2021: 2,276 cases

Seffner, May 16, 2021: 2,277↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 15, 2021: 1,662 cases

Gibsonton, May 16, 2021: 1,664↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 15, 2021: 2,021 cases

Lithia, May 16, 2021: 2,023↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 15, 2021: 1,613 cases

Dover, May 16, 2021: 1,614↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 15, 2021: 40,903

May 16, 2021: 40,966

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 15, 2021: 138,746

May 16, 2021: 138,930

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 15, 2021: 2,246,756

May 16, 2021: 2,249,210

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 15, 2021: 1,762

May 16, 2021: 1,765

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 15, 2021: 36,056

May 16, 2021: 36,075

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)