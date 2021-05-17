Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 17, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Dover.

Since May 16, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (10 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having seven new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having three new cases and Wimauma, Valrico and Sun City Center each having two new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 16, 2021: 10,785 cases

Riverview, May 17, 2021: 10,792↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 16, 2021: 8,095 cases

Brandon, May 17, 2021: 8,105↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 16, 2021: 3,957 cases

Ruskin, May 17, 2021: 3,957, NO NEW CASES

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 16, 2021: 2,632 cases

Wimauma, May 17, 2021: 2,634↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 16, 2021: 4,964 cases

Valrico, May 17, 2021: 4,966↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 16, 2021: 1,483 cases

Sun City Center, May 17, 2021: 1,485↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 16, 2021: 1,595 cases

Apollo Beach, May 17, 2021: 1,595, NO NEW CASES

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 16, 2021: 2,277 cases

Seffner, May 17, 2021: 2,280↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 16, 2021: 1,664 cases

Gibsonton, May 17, 2021: 1,664, NO NEW CASES

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 16, 2021: 2,023 cases

Lithia, May 17, 2021: 2,026↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 16, 2021: 1,614 cases

Dover, May 17, 2021: 1,614, NO NEW CASES

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 16, 2021: 40,966

May 17, 2021: 40,995

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 16, 2021: 138,930

May 17, 2021: 139,039

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 16, 2021: 2,249,210

May 17, 2021: 2,251,148

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 16, 2021: 1,765

May 17, 2021: 1,767

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 16, 2021: 36,075

May 17, 2021: 36,133

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)