Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 17, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Ruskin, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Dover.
Since May 16, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Brandon (10 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Riverview having seven new cases, Seffner and Lithia each having three new cases and Wimauma, Valrico and Sun City Center each having two new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 16, 2021: 10,785 cases
Riverview, May 17, 2021: 10,792↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 16, 2021: 8,095 cases
Brandon, May 17, 2021: 8,105↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 16, 2021: 3,957 cases
Ruskin, May 17, 2021: 3,957, NO NEW CASES
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 16, 2021: 2,632 cases
Wimauma, May 17, 2021: 2,634↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 16, 2021: 4,964 cases
Valrico, May 17, 2021: 4,966↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 16, 2021: 1,483 cases
Sun City Center, May 17, 2021: 1,485↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 16, 2021: 1,595 cases
Apollo Beach, May 17, 2021: 1,595, NO NEW CASES
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 16, 2021: 2,277 cases
Seffner, May 17, 2021: 2,280↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 16, 2021: 1,664 cases
Gibsonton, May 17, 2021: 1,664, NO NEW CASES
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 16, 2021: 2,023 cases
Lithia, May 17, 2021: 2,026↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 16, 2021: 1,614 cases
Dover, May 17, 2021: 1,614, NO NEW CASES
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 16, 2021: 40,966
May 17, 2021: 40,995
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 16, 2021: 138,930
May 17, 2021: 139,039
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 16, 2021: 2,249,210
May 17, 2021: 2,251,148
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 16, 2021: 1,765
May 17, 2021: 1,767
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 16, 2021: 36,075
May 17, 2021: 36,133
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)