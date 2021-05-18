Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 18, 2021.

Since May 17, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (25 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 10 new cases, Valrico having nine new cases, Ruskin having eight new cases, Seffner having six new cases, Lithia having four new cases, Apollo Beach and Dover each having three new cases and Wimauma, Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 17, 2021: 10,792 cases

Riverview, May 18, 2021: 10,817↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 17, 2021: 8,105 cases

Brandon, May 18, 2021: 8,115↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 17, 2021: 3,957 cases

Ruskin, May 18, 2021: 3,965↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 17, 2021: 2,634 cases

Wimauma, May 18, 2021: 2,635↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 17, 2021: 4,966 cases

Valrico, May 18, 2021: 4,975↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 17, 2021: 1,485 cases

Sun City Center, May 18, 2021: 1,486↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 17, 2021: 1,595 cases

Apollo Beach, May 18, 2021: 1,598↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 17, 2021: 2,280 cases

Seffner, May 18, 2021: 2,286↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 17, 2021: 1,664 cases

Gibsonton, May 18, 2021: 1,665↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 17, 2021: 2,026 cases

Lithia, May 18, 2021: 2,030↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 17, 2021: 1,614 cases

Dover, May 18, 2021: 1,617↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 17, 2021: 40,995

May 18, 2021: 41,066

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 17, 2021: 139,039

May 18, 2021: 139,315

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 17, 2021: 2,251,148

May 18, 2021: 2,253,896

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 17, 2021: 1,767

May 18, 2021: 1,770

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 17, 2021: 36,133

May 18, 2021: 36,227

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)