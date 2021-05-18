Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 18, 2021.
Since May 17, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (25 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 10 new cases, Valrico having nine new cases, Ruskin having eight new cases, Seffner having six new cases, Lithia having four new cases, Apollo Beach and Dover each having three new cases and Wimauma, Sun City Center and Gibsonton each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 17, 2021: 10,792 cases
Riverview, May 18, 2021: 10,817↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 17, 2021: 8,105 cases
Brandon, May 18, 2021: 8,115↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 17, 2021: 3,957 cases
Ruskin, May 18, 2021: 3,965↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 17, 2021: 2,634 cases
Wimauma, May 18, 2021: 2,635↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 17, 2021: 4,966 cases
Valrico, May 18, 2021: 4,975↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 17, 2021: 1,485 cases
Sun City Center, May 18, 2021: 1,486↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 17, 2021: 1,595 cases
Apollo Beach, May 18, 2021: 1,598↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 17, 2021: 2,280 cases
Seffner, May 18, 2021: 2,286↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 17, 2021: 1,664 cases
Gibsonton, May 18, 2021: 1,665↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 17, 2021: 2,026 cases
Lithia, May 18, 2021: 2,030↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 17, 2021: 1,614 cases
Dover, May 18, 2021: 1,617↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 17, 2021: 40,995
May 18, 2021: 41,066
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 17, 2021: 139,039
May 18, 2021: 139,315
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 17, 2021: 2,251,148
May 18, 2021: 2,253,896
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 17, 2021: 1,767
May 18, 2021: 1,770
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 17, 2021: 36,133
May 18, 2021: 36,227
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)