Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 19, 2021.

Since May 18, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (31 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 21 new cases; Valrico having 14 new cases; Wimauma having 10 new cases; Seffner having seven new cases; Lithia having four new cases; Ruskin, Gibsonton and Dover each having three new cases; and Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 18, 2021: 10,817 cases

Riverview, May 19, 2021: 10,848↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 18, 2021: 8,115 cases

Brandon, May 19, 2021: 8,136↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 18, 2021: 3,965 cases

Ruskin, May 19, 2021: 3,968↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 18, 2021: 2,635 cases

Wimauma, May 19, 2021: 2,645↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 18, 2021: 4,975 cases

Valrico, May 19, 2021: 4,989↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 18, 2021: 1,486 cases

Sun City Center, May 19, 2021: 1,487↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 18, 2021: 1,598 cases

Apollo Beach, May 19, 2021: 1,599↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 18, 2021: 2,286 cases

Seffner, May 19, 2021: 2,293↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 18, 2021: 1,665 cases

Gibsonton, May 19, 2021: 1,668↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 18, 2021: 2,030 cases

Lithia, May 19, 2021: 2,034↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 18, 2021: 1,617 cases

Dover, May 19, 2021: 1,620↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 18, 2021: 41,066

May 19, 2021: 41,164

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 18, 2021: 139,315

May 19, 2021: 139,631

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 18, 2021: 2,253,896

May 19, 2021: 2,256,645

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 18, 2021: 1,770

May 19, 2021: 1,785

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 18, 2021: 36,227

May 19, 2021: 36,271

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)