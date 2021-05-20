Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 19, 2021.
Since May 18, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (31 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 21 new cases; Valrico having 14 new cases; Wimauma having 10 new cases; Seffner having seven new cases; Lithia having four new cases; Ruskin, Gibsonton and Dover each having three new cases; and Sun City Center and Apollo Beach each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 18, 2021: 10,817 cases
Riverview, May 19, 2021: 10,848↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 18, 2021: 8,115 cases
Brandon, May 19, 2021: 8,136↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 18, 2021: 3,965 cases
Ruskin, May 19, 2021: 3,968↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 18, 2021: 2,635 cases
Wimauma, May 19, 2021: 2,645↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 18, 2021: 4,975 cases
Valrico, May 19, 2021: 4,989↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 18, 2021: 1,486 cases
Sun City Center, May 19, 2021: 1,487↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 18, 2021: 1,598 cases
Apollo Beach, May 19, 2021: 1,599↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 18, 2021: 2,286 cases
Seffner, May 19, 2021: 2,293↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 18, 2021: 1,665 cases
Gibsonton, May 19, 2021: 1,668↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 18, 2021: 2,030 cases
Lithia, May 19, 2021: 2,034↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 18, 2021: 1,617 cases
Dover, May 19, 2021: 1,620↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 18, 2021: 41,066
May 19, 2021: 41,164
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 18, 2021: 139,315
May 19, 2021: 139,631
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 18, 2021: 2,253,896
May 19, 2021: 2,256,645
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 18, 2021: 1,770
May 19, 2021: 1,785
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 18, 2021: 36,227
May 19, 2021: 36,271
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)