Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 20, 2021.
Since May 19, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (24 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 21 new cases, Ruskin having 15 new cases, Valrico having nine new cases, Seffner having seven new cases, Wimauma having six new cases, Apollo Beach having four new cases, Gibsonton and Dover each having three new cases, Lithia having two new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 19, 2021: 10,848 cases
Riverview, May 20, 2021: 10,872↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 19, 2021: 8,136 cases
Brandon, May 20, 2021: 8,157↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 19, 2021: 3,968 cases
Ruskin, May 20, 2021: 3,983↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 19, 2021: 2,645 cases
Wimauma, May 20, 2021: 2,651↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 19, 2021: 4,989 cases
Valrico, May 20, 2021: 4,998↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 19, 2021: 1,487 cases
Sun City Center, May 20, 2021: 1,488↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 19, 2021: 1,599 cases
Apollo Beach, May 20, 2021: 1,603↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 19, 2021: 2,293 cases
Seffner, May 20, 2021: 2,300↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 19, 2021: 1,668 cases
Gibsonton, May 20, 2021: 1,671↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 19, 2021: 2,034 cases
Lithia, May 20, 2021: 2,036↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 19, 2021: 1,620 cases
Dover, May 20, 2021: 1,623↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 19, 2021: 41,164
May 20, 2021: 42,259
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 19, 2021: 139,631
May 20, 2021: 139,886
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 19, 2021: 2,256,645
May 20, 2021: 2,259,494
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 19, 2021: 1,785
May 20, 2021: 1,793
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 19, 2021: 36,271
May 20, 2021: 36,347
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)