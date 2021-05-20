Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 20, 2021.

Since May 19, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (24 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 21 new cases, Ruskin having 15 new cases, Valrico having nine new cases, Seffner having seven new cases, Wimauma having six new cases, Apollo Beach having four new cases, Gibsonton and Dover each having three new cases, Lithia having two new cases and Sun City Center having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 19, 2021: 10,848 cases

Riverview, May 20, 2021: 10,872↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 19, 2021: 8,136 cases

Brandon, May 20, 2021: 8,157↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 19, 2021: 3,968 cases

Ruskin, May 20, 2021: 3,983↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 19, 2021: 2,645 cases

Wimauma, May 20, 2021: 2,651↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 19, 2021: 4,989 cases

Valrico, May 20, 2021: 4,998↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 19, 2021: 1,487 cases

Sun City Center, May 20, 2021: 1,488↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 19, 2021: 1,599 cases

Apollo Beach, May 20, 2021: 1,603↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 19, 2021: 2,293 cases

Seffner, May 20, 2021: 2,300↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 19, 2021: 1,668 cases

Gibsonton, May 20, 2021: 1,671↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 19, 2021: 2,034 cases

Lithia, May 20, 2021: 2,036↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 19, 2021: 1,620 cases

Dover, May 20, 2021: 1,623↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 19, 2021: 41,164

May 20, 2021: 42,259

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 19, 2021: 139,631

May 20, 2021: 139,886

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 19, 2021: 2,256,645

May 20, 2021: 2,259,494

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 19, 2021: 1,785

May 20, 2021: 1,793

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 19, 2021: 36,271

May 20, 2021: 36,347

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)