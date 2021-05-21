Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 21, 2021.
Since May 20, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (24 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 18 new cases; Valrico having 13 new cases; Wimauma having six new cases; Seffner, Gibsonton and Dover each having five new cases; Apollo Beach and Lithia each having four new cases; and Ruskin and Sun City Center each having three new cases.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 20, 2021: 10,872 cases
Riverview, May 21, 2021: 10,896↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 20, 2021: 8,157 cases
Brandon, May 21, 2021: 8,175↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 20, 2021: 3,983 cases
Ruskin, May 21, 2021: 3,986↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 20, 2021: 2,651 cases
Wimauma, May 21, 2021: 2,657↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 20, 2021: 4,998 cases
Valrico, May 21, 2021: 5,011↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 20, 2021: 1,488 cases
Sun City Center, May 21, 2021: 1,491↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 20, 2021: 1,603 cases
Apollo Beach, May 21, 2021: 1,607↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 20, 2021: 2,300 cases
Seffner, May 21, 2021: 2,305↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 20, 2021: 1,671 cases
Gibsonton, May 21, 2021: 1,676↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 20, 2021: 2,036 cases
Lithia, May 21, 2021: 2,040↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 20, 2021: 1,623 cases
Dover, May 21, 2021: 1,628↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 20, 2021: 42,259
May 21, 2021: 42,349
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 20, 2021: 139,886
May 21, 2021: 140,128
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 20, 2021: 2,259,494
May 21, 2021: 2,261,813
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 20, 2021: 1,793
May 21, 2021: 1,798
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 20, 2021: 36,347
May 21, 2021: 36,441
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)