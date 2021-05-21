Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 21, 2021.

Since May 20, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (24 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 18 new cases; Valrico having 13 new cases; Wimauma having six new cases; Seffner, Gibsonton and Dover each having five new cases; Apollo Beach and Lithia each having four new cases; and Ruskin and Sun City Center each having three new cases.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 20, 2021: 10,872 cases

Riverview, May 21, 2021: 10,896↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 20, 2021: 8,157 cases

Brandon, May 21, 2021: 8,175↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 20, 2021: 3,983 cases

Ruskin, May 21, 2021: 3,986↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 20, 2021: 2,651 cases

Wimauma, May 21, 2021: 2,657↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 20, 2021: 4,998 cases

Valrico, May 21, 2021: 5,011↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 20, 2021: 1,488 cases

Sun City Center, May 21, 2021: 1,491↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 20, 2021: 1,603 cases

Apollo Beach, May 21, 2021: 1,607↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 20, 2021: 2,300 cases

Seffner, May 21, 2021: 2,305↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 20, 2021: 1,671 cases

Gibsonton, May 21, 2021: 1,676↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 20, 2021: 2,036 cases

Lithia, May 21, 2021: 2,040↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 20, 2021: 1,623 cases

Dover, May 21, 2021: 1,628↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 20, 2021: 42,259

May 21, 2021: 42,349

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 20, 2021: 139,886

May 21, 2021: 140,128

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 20, 2021: 2,259,494

May 21, 2021: 2,261,813

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 20, 2021: 1,793

May 21, 2021: 1,798

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 20, 2021: 36,347

May 21, 2021: 36,441

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)