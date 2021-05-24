Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 22, 2021.

Since May 21, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (24 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 15 new cases; Valrico having 11 new cases; Ruskin and Seffner each having eight new cases; Wimauma, Sun City Center and Lithia each having four new cases; Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Dover each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 21, 2021: 10,896 cases

Riverview, May 22, 2021: 10,920↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 21, 2021: 8,175 cases

Brandon, May 22, 2021: 8,190↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 21, 2021: 3,986 cases

Ruskin, May 22, 2021: 3,994↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 21, 2021: 2,657 cases

Wimauma, May 22, 2021: 2,661↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 21, 2021: 5,011 cases

Valrico, May 22, 2021: 5,022↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 21, 2021: 1,491 cases

Sun City Center, May 22, 2021: 1,495↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 21, 2021: 1,607 cases

Apollo Beach, May 22, 2021: 1,608↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 21, 2021: 2,305 cases

Seffner, May 22, 2021: 2,313↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 21, 2021: 1,676 cases

Gibsonton, May 22, 2021: 1,677↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 21, 2021: 2,040 cases

Lithia, May 22, 2021: 2,044↑ cases

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 21, 2021: 1,628 cases

Dover, May 22, 2021: 1,629↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 21, 2021: 41,349

May 22, 2021: 41,430

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 21, 2021: 140,128

May 22, 2021: 140,393

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 21, 2021: 2,261,813

May 22, 2021: 2,265,139

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 21, 2021: 1,798

May 22, 2021: 1,802

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 21, 2021: 36,441

May 22, 2021: 36,463

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)