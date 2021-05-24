Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 22, 2021.
Since May 21, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (24 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon having 15 new cases; Valrico having 11 new cases; Ruskin and Seffner each having eight new cases; Wimauma, Sun City Center and Lithia each having four new cases; Apollo Beach, Gibsonton and Dover each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 21, 2021: 10,896 cases
Riverview, May 22, 2021: 10,920↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 21, 2021: 8,175 cases
Brandon, May 22, 2021: 8,190↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 21, 2021: 3,986 cases
Ruskin, May 22, 2021: 3,994↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 21, 2021: 2,657 cases
Wimauma, May 22, 2021: 2,661↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 21, 2021: 5,011 cases
Valrico, May 22, 2021: 5,022↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 21, 2021: 1,491 cases
Sun City Center, May 22, 2021: 1,495↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 21, 2021: 1,607 cases
Apollo Beach, May 22, 2021: 1,608↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 21, 2021: 2,305 cases
Seffner, May 22, 2021: 2,313↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 21, 2021: 1,676 cases
Gibsonton, May 22, 2021: 1,677↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 21, 2021: 2,040 cases
Lithia, May 22, 2021: 2,044↑ cases
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 21, 2021: 1,628 cases
Dover, May 22, 2021: 1,629↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 21, 2021: 41,349
May 22, 2021: 41,430
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 21, 2021: 140,128
May 22, 2021: 140,393
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 21, 2021: 2,261,813
May 22, 2021: 2,265,139
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 21, 2021: 1,798
May 22, 2021: 1,802
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 21, 2021: 36,441
May 22, 2021: 36,463
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)