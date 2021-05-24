Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 23, 2021.
NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Lithia.
Since May 22, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (13 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Valrico each having five new cases; Ruskin having four new cases; Gibsonton having three new cases; Sun City Center, Seffner and Dover each having two new cases; and Wimauma and Apollo Beach each having one new case.
This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:
Riverview population: 84,590
Riverview, May 22, 2021: 10,920 cases
Riverview, May 23, 2021: 10,933↑ cases
Brandon population: 109,784
Brandon, May 22, 2021: 8,190 cases
Brandon, May 23, 2021: 8,195↑ cases
Ruskin population: 21,056
Ruskin, May 22, 2021: 3,994 cases
Ruskin, May 23, 2021: 3,998↑ cases
Wimauma population: 7,621
Wimauma, May 22, 2021: 2,661 cases
Wimauma, May 23, 2021: 2,662↑ cases
Valrico population: 36,774
Valrico, May 22, 2021: 5,022 cases
Valrico, May 23, 2021: 5,027↑ cases
Sun City Center population: 21,345
Sun City Center, May 22, 2021: 1,495 cases
Sun City Center, May 23, 2021: 1,497↑ cases
Apollo Beach population: 16,482
Apollo Beach, May 22, 2021: 1,608 cases
Apollo Beach, May 23, 2021: 1,609↑ cases
Seffner population: 7,861
Seffner, May 22, 2021: 2,313 cases
Seffner, May 23, 2021: 2,315↑ cases
Gibsonton population: 17,916
Gibsonton, May 22, 2021: 1,677 cases
Gibsonton, May 23, 2021: 1,680↑ cases
Lithia population: 19,813
Lithia, May 22, 2021: 2,044 cases
Lithia, May 23, 2021: 2,044, NO NEW CASES
Dover population: 3,380
Dover, May 22, 2021: 1,629 cases
Dover, May 23, 2021: 1,631↑ cases
Total population of the above areas: 346,622
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:
Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:
May 22, 2021: 41,430
May 23, 2021: 41,468
Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:
May 22, 2021: 140,393
May 23, 2021: 140,530
Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:
May 22, 2021: 2,265,139
May 23, 2021: 2,267,144
Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:
May 22, 2021: 1,802
May 23, 2021: 1,804
Total deaths of Florida residents:
May 22, 2021: 36,463
May 23, 2021: 36,474
Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115
Total population of Florida: 21,477,737
Stay home and stay safe.
Sources:
https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/
Google population demographics
Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)