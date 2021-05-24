Update on local COVID-19 cases as of 9:25 a.m. on May 23, 2021.

NO NEW CASES REPORTED IN: Lithia.

Since May 22, 2021 at 9:25 a.m., Riverview (13 new cases) had the highest increase in reported cases out of the areas listed below, with Brandon and Valrico each having five new cases; Ruskin having four new cases; Gibsonton having three new cases; Sun City Center, Seffner and Dover each having two new cases; and Wimauma and Apollo Beach each having one new case.

This morning’s COVID-19 Case Data of Local Hillsborough County Areas:

Riverview population: 84,590

Riverview, May 22, 2021: 10,920 cases

Riverview, May 23, 2021: 10,933↑ cases

Brandon population: 109,784

Brandon, May 22, 2021: 8,190 cases

Brandon, May 23, 2021: 8,195↑ cases

Ruskin population: 21,056

Ruskin, May 22, 2021: 3,994 cases

Ruskin, May 23, 2021: 3,998↑ cases

Wimauma population: 7,621

Wimauma, May 22, 2021: 2,661 cases

Wimauma, May 23, 2021: 2,662↑ cases

Valrico population: 36,774

Valrico, May 22, 2021: 5,022 cases

Valrico, May 23, 2021: 5,027↑ cases

Sun City Center population: 21,345

Sun City Center, May 22, 2021: 1,495 cases

Sun City Center, May 23, 2021: 1,497↑ cases

Apollo Beach population: 16,482

Apollo Beach, May 22, 2021: 1,608 cases

Apollo Beach, May 23, 2021: 1,609↑ cases

Seffner population: 7,861

Seffner, May 22, 2021: 2,313 cases

Seffner, May 23, 2021: 2,315↑ cases

Gibsonton population: 17,916

Gibsonton, May 22, 2021: 1,677 cases

Gibsonton, May 23, 2021: 1,680↑ cases

Lithia population: 19,813

Lithia, May 22, 2021: 2,044 cases

Lithia, May 23, 2021: 2,044, NO NEW CASES

Dover population: 3,380

Dover, May 22, 2021: 1,629 cases

Dover, May 23, 2021: 1,631↑ cases

Total population of the above areas: 346,622

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases & Deaths:

Confirmed positive cases for the above areas:

May 22, 2021: 41,430

May 23, 2021: 41,468

Confirmed positive cases of Hillsborough County residents:

May 22, 2021: 140,393

May 23, 2021: 140,530

Confirmed positive cases of Florida residents:

May 22, 2021: 2,265,139

May 23, 2021: 2,267,144

Total deaths of Hillsborough County residents:

May 22, 2021: 1,802

May 23, 2021: 1,804

Total deaths of Florida residents:

May 22, 2021: 36,463

May 23, 2021: 36,474

Hillsborough County population: 1,410,115

Total population of Florida: 21,477,737

Stay home and stay safe.

Sources:

https://www.floridadisaster.org/covid19/covid-19-data-reports/

Google population demographics

Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard (Florida Department of Health, Division of Disease Control and Health Protection)