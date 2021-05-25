For some Life Scouts, deciding on a service project to complete to earn the Eagle Scout rank is the most challenging part of the assignment.

For Scout Sean Covais, a member of Scout Troop 212 in Lutz, it was the easiest part of the project. Sean, who attended Rotary’s Camp Florida, a camp for kids with special needs, knew he wanted to give back to the place that has welcomed him every summer for more than a decade.

Sean has plenty of challenges in his young life. He was diagnosed with cancer at just 2 years old—but is now in remission—is on the autism spectrum and has ADHD.

He has persevered through all of his challenges.

“It’s amazing to see his growth and come up with his own ideas and lead others,” said his mom, Holly Covais.

Camp Director Liz Fields said the organization had one need (outdoor picnic tables) and two wants (raised gardens and directional signs).

“Sean went above and beyond what we expected him to do,” said Fields. “We’re also naming one of the herb gardens ‘Connor’s Corner’ after a young man that just lost his battle with cancer.”

Holly said the project couldn’t have been completed without the help from members of the community.

“We are grateful for the companies that have donated to help make the project possible,” said Holly.

In addition to raising $1,500 in monetary donations, The Home Depot donated all the lumber, Lowe’s donated all the paint and supplies and TMI Nursery donated the soil for the gardens.

Sean said there were many lessons learned during the experience.

“I learned that I can command a large group and I’m a better leader than I thought I was,” he said.

In all, the experience was a positive one.

To earn the Eagle Scout rank, the highest advancement rank in Scouting, a Boy Scout must fulfill requirements in the areas of leadership, service and outdoor skills. He (or she) advances through the ranks—Scout, Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, Life and Eagle—along the journey, earning a minimum of 21 merit badges, serving six months in a troop position of responsibility, taking part in a Scoutmaster conference and proposing, planning and carrying out leadership to others in a service project helpful to the community.

For more information about the Scouting program, visit www.scouting.org.