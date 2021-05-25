Compiled by Jenny Bennett

Registration Opens For The LAB’s Suicide Awareness Showdown

Live Achieve Believe, Inc. (LAB) has opened registration for its Suicide Awareness Showdown. The LAB is an organization where assistance is offered in the odyssey of self-development. Its mission is to empower people through education, self-reflection and self-evaluation, expressly learning who they really are, not who they have been conditioned to be, and therefore finding their purpose, ultimately unlocking their power.

The Suicide Awareness Showdown was started to help people celebrate life. It aims to encourage oneself to set out on a journey of self-discovery to comprehend the core of their very being, exposing the beauty that lies within, leading to character building. The showdown honors all those brave men, women, boys and girls who struggle with suicide in any form and continue to stay strong one moment at a time.

The Suicide Awareness Showdown will take place at The Regent in Riverview on Saturday, September 18. The theme for the event is ‘Where Have You Been? A Night at the Oscars.’ Registration costs $20; visit the LAB’s website to register. For more information, visit www.thelab-inc.org or call 588-5010.

B Street First Annual Shoot-Out To Benefit F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. (Families, Respect, Inspire, Education, Networking for Down Syndrome & Special Needs) is the leading voice for Down syndrome in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties.

FishHawk Sporting Clays is holding its B Street first annual Shoot-Out to benefit them on Saturday, May 22 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at their property at 13505 Hobson Simmons Rd. in Lithia. The registration for the event is $100 per person or $400 for a team of four and the event will include a safety briefing, tournament, lunch and a raffle with a variety of prizes.

Registration for the event is via mail to Amanda Gilley, 2350 E. SR 60, Valrico, FL 33594 or email amanda@kenbrownlee.com.

Brunch And Coach Bag Bingo Coming To JF Kicks

JF Kicks in Valrico is hosting a Coach Bag Bingo fundraiser for F.R.I.E.N.D.S. (Families, Respect, Inspire, Education, Networking for Down Syndrome & Special Needs).

The event will take place on Sunday, June 27 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and will include over $6,000 in Coach bags, brunch and your choice of either a mimosa or a Bloody Mary, two bingo cards with the option to purchase more, raffles and lots of fun. Tickets for this event are $50 in advance, tables of eight are $350; or, if there are any left, tickets are $65 at the door. This event will probably sell out, so get your tickets today.

To purchase tickets, call 413-4229 or email office@kenbrownlee.com.

Mary & Martha House Hosting Gala To Celebrate 39 Years

Mary & Martha House has been helping women and families escape domestic violence and homelessness since 1982. It provides individualized case management for each woman to identify personal barriers and overcome them. Mary & Martha House is not a one-size-fits-all or group program, each client receives individual counseling services to help her conquer her unique struggles.

To celebrate its 39 years, Mary & Martha House is hosting a gala event, Passport to Freedom, at The Regent on Friday, June 11. The evening will include cocktails, dinner and a silent auction starting at 6 p.m. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

For additional information, call 645-7874.

Family Painting Class At Center Place

Join Lori Dowe of Art & Ministry at Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association in Brandon on Sunday, June 13 for a fun family painting class for parents and children.

Tickets cost $40 for a parent and a child; an additional parent or child will cost $10. The ticket price includes food, family-friendly drinks and painting supplies. This class is limited to 50 participants.

To register for this class, call Center Place at 685-8888; preregistration and payment are required. COVID-19 policies are being followed and masks must be worn.

Kiwanis Club Of SouthShore Benefit Concert

The Kiwanis Club of SouthShore is hosting a benefit concert on Friday, June 4 at 7 p.m. to raise scholarship money for local, deserving, college-bound high school seniors. HWY 41 SOUTH, a bluegrass band, will be performing at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (UMCSCC) and features Mark Horn, Donnie Harvey, David Beaumont, Clint Dockery and Tammy White.

Tickets for the concert are $10 and are on sale at the UMCSCC office Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. If still available, they will be $15 at the door. CDC guidelines are still in effect at the church, so please bring your mask.

For more information about recitals at the UMCSCC, visit www.sccumc.com.