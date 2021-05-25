The U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board has announced that Dr. Subhasis Misra, MD, surgical oncologist at Brandon Surgical Specialists and program director of the Graduate Medical Education (GME) Surgical Residency Program at Brandon Regional Hospital, has received a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program award to India.

Dr. Misra will teach at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh campus as part of a project titled ‘Changing Medical Education by Implementing Novel Educational Administration and Pedagogical Approach.’

“I am honored to be awarded the Fulbright Scholarship,” said Dr. Misra. “I look forward to full immersion into the program and bringing back the learnings, collaborations and international partnerships to our program here at Brandon Regional Hospital.”

This sabbatical activity will predominantly focus on 1) principles of education administration, including leadership, developing curriculum, assessment tools and faculty development, as well as 2) newer pedagogical techniques, including various interactive and small group learning sessions. Another major focus of the project is to reimagine an effective new education and training model for post-graduate learners to help them take personalized care of patients.

“We congratulate Dr. Misra on this well-deserved honor and for his dedication to education and research,” said Bland Eng, CEO of Brandon Regional Hospital. “Dr. Misra has served as program director of the GME Surgical Residency Program since 2017 and will be an outstanding addition to the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program.”

As a Fulbright Scholar, Dr. Misra will share knowledge and foster meaningful connections across communities in the United States and India. Fulbrighters engage in cutting-edge research and expand their professional networks, often continuing research collaborations started abroad and laying the groundwork for forging future partnerships between institutions.

For further information about the Fulbright Program or the U.S. Department of State, please visit http://eca.state.gov/fulbright or contact the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs Press Office by calling 202-632-6452 or emailing ECA-Press@state.gov.

