According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, someone in the U.S. has a stroke every 40 seconds. That’s more than 795,000 people each year—most experiencing a stroke for the first time. And, with almost two million brain cells permanently damaged every minute while a stroke is in progress, recognizing the signs and getting immediate medical attention can make a life-saving difference.

Protect your loved ones by learning the signs of a stroke and knowing where to get care. Think F.A.S.T.

F.A.S.T. is an easy way to remember the sudden signs of a stroke.

Face drooping: Ask the person to smile. Can they hold a smile on both sides?

Arm weakness: Ask the person to raise their arms. Can they hold them up equally?

Speech difficulty: Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence. Are they slurring their words?

Time to call 911: Call 911 immediately if you or a loved one show signs of a stroke.

Help is near.

If you or a loved one experience a stroke, you want the best possible care—fast. With its freestanding AdventHealth Brandon ER close by, you can rest easier knowing you’ll have a caring and skilled team ready to support your family—and access to AdventHealth’s connected network of care.

As an extension of AdventHealth Tampa hospital and its Comprehensive Stroke Center, the Brandon ER is connected to a full neuroscience program and an award-winning stroke team, which includes neurologists, neurosurgeons, interventional neuroradiologists and more.

Together, they’ll get you or your loved one back on the path to healing and feeling whole.

AdventHealth Brandon ER is located at 305 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. In case of a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

For more information about ER services, visit TampaERExperts.com.