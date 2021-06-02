With school being out for the summer, one may consider revamping their wardrobe by either donating clothes or purchasing some. There’s a great new way to do this, as A Kid’s Place of Tampa Bay will be opening its first AKP Thrift Store in Brandon on Saturday, June 5 at 10 a.m.

All of the items sold at AKP Thrift Store help foster children living at A Kid’s Place of Tampa Bay with 100 percent of net proceeds going towards it. To add, it provides residential services to children in foster care from birth to 18 years old who were removed from their homes due to abandonment, neglect and abuse.

Brad Gregory, CEO at A Kid’s Place of Tampa Bay, mentioned how AKP Thrift Store came into fruition: “The community has blessed us with an abundant amount of donations and this would be an idea that has been thought of for several years.”

AKP Thrift Store will feature a wide variety of great, quality clothing, shoes, accessories, household items and more at reasonable prices. This 2,200 sq. ft. store includes 1,800 sq. ft. of retail space. AKP Thrift Store will carry items for newborns all the way up to men and women, along with a plus-size section too. One may even find name brands such as Kate Spade, Nike and more.

Staff and volunteers sort through the donations prior to their arrival at an AKP Thrift Store. The condition of these items should be gently used. It also accepts donated furniture too.

For the older kids turning 17 or 18, AKP Thrift Store will provide them with an opportunity to work and learn the value of a dollar.

Tamika Lopez, development coordinator at A Kid’s Place of Tampa Bay, encourages people to give since nothing comes to AKP Thrift Store without them thinking of the kids first.

For more information, visit https://akidsplacetb.org/akp-thrift/. It is located at 948 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. To donate, visit 1715 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon. Donation hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

For those interested in donating furniture, photos of the furniture should be emailed to development@akidsplacetb.org, through which additional information will be provided; pickup times will vary, depending on availability.