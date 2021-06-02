If you are a FishHawk parent looking for a fun way to improve your fitness close to home, head over to Ibis Park on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m., because iStroll Brandon has come to FishHawk and is now meeting there.

iStroll is a 60-minute stroller workout made by athletes for parents.

“We incorporate running, body weight, dumbbells and resistance bands,” said Amanda Aufiero, iStroll Brandon owner and instructor. “It gives both moms and dads a full-body workout while keeping babies moving and happy. We are dedicated to transforming families’ lives through dynamic, fun and challenging workouts led by professional instructors who inspire you to discover your best self.”

Although iStroll accommodates parents with young children, Aufiero said to not let the name fool you.

“You don’t need the stroller, or a baby, to join us,” she said. “If you have a toddler that refuses to sit in the stroller, don’t worry—kids are not required to be or stay in a stroller. They are free to play in the park while we workout.”

Children of any age are welcome to attend.

“Are your kids enrolled in a summer program? That’s fine. You can still join us and get an incredible workout,” said Aufiero. “Do you have older kids out for the summer? That’s great too. Bring them to play in the park or have them join us for the workout.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring water, a yoga mat and dumbbells, but there are extras for those who don’t have them.

“i​Stroll is more than a workout class,” said Aufiero. “It is a place to meet new people and make lifelong friends all while developing a strong support group. We understand that being parents with young children makes meeting new people difficult. So, we don’t just workout—we have fun events throughout the month for the kids and parents and even Mom’s Night Out.”

To learn more, check out the group’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/istrollbrandon or website at www.istroll.co/brandon.