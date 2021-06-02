Limona Disc Golf Course was the first public disc golf course in Hillsborough County. From start to finish, it took 18 months to get the course installed. The disc golf course is free to play.

“There are several leagues scheduled throughout the week if you want to get more involved with the Limona community,” said JohnE McCray of the disc golf league. “Tuesdays at 6 p.m. is Doubles and the cost is $6, Thursdays at 6 p.m. are Handicaps and the cost is $8, Saturdays at 9 a.m. is also Handicaps and the cost is $8 and then on Thursdays at 6:45 a.m. is BCB Handicaps.”

So what exactly is disc golf? Disc golf is played much like golf. Instead of a ball and clubs, though, players use a flying disc or Frisbee. The sport was formalized in the 1970s and shares with golf the objective of completing each hole in the fewest strokes, or, in the case of disc golf, the fewest throws.

A golf disc is thrown from a tee area to a target, which is the ‘hole.’ The hole can be one of a number of disc golf targets; the most common is an elevated metal basket. As a player progresses down the fairway, he or she must make each consecutive throw from the spot where the previous throw landed. The trees, shrubs and terrain changes located in and around the fairways provide challenging obstacles for the disc golfer. Finally, the ‘putt’ lands in the basket and the hole is completed.

McCray is the course designer for Limona Disc Golf Course. He is also a professional disc golfer who has traveled the country, competing with his wife as his caddy. He was also in the world top 10 of disc golf players.

“We have both been involved with disc golf for 25 years,” McCray said. “I’m no longer top 10 in the world, that was a few years ago, but I am a world champion, U.S. Masters champion, 13-time Florida Tour champion and I have won over 250 tournaments as a professional.”

“I think what I like most about being involved with the Limona community is that every single one of us takes pride in Limona Park,” McCray said. “We’re all out there taking care of the park and enjoying the beautiful scenery.”

Limona Disc Golf Course is located at 1315 Lakewood Dr. in Brandon. To learn more about it, visit www.pdga.com/course-directory/course/limona-disc-golf-course.