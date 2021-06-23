Compiled by Jenny Bennett

The Angel Foundation FL Announces New Appointments

The Angel Foundation FL is proud to announce that after serving as the executive director since 2014, Liz Brewer has been appointed to chief executive officer. In addition, Ericka White, pastor of OneChurch, has been appointed president; Gary Searls, chief financial officer of Brandon Regional Hospital, has been appointed as treasurer; Julie Dahl will continue in her second term as secretary; and Shannon Keil will continue to serve on the board of directors as past president.

The Angel Foundation FL (formerly known as the Brandon Foundation) serves families in our community affected by a life-threatening illness or catastrophic event by matching them with local businesses to meet the practical needs of the families.

For more information, please call the foundation at 689-6889 or visit www.AngelFoundationFL.com.

Annual After Fireworks Cleanup

We all enjoy celebrating America’s birthday, but the time comes when we must clean up after the party. Join your fellow residents in helping to protect our waterways from becoming an explosion of unsightly litter at Keeping Tampa Bay Beautiful’s annual After Fireworks Cleanup.

This event will take place on Monday, July 5 from 8-11 a.m. at either Courtney Campbell Causeway South Trail or Cypress Point Park. Trash bags, water and gloves are provided, plus promotional giveaways while supplies last. Visit www.keepingtampabaybeautiful.org/events to register.

Come To Center Place’s Charcuterie School

Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association in Brandon is hosting a pop-up charcuterie school with The Seasoned Corner on Thursday, July 8 from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include a charcuterie board, apron as well as meat and cheese products to create your board and wine. The class is limited to 50 participants, so please register early.

To register for this class, call Center Place at 685-8888. Preregistration and payment are required. COVID-19 policies are being followed and masks must be worn.

St. Stephen Catholic Church’s Community For Women Bingo

St. Stephen Catholic Church’s Community for Women group will be holding a bingo fundraiser at Bullfrog Creek Brewery Co. on Thursday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. The Community for Women group supports St. Stephen and helps families in need with their rent, medical bills and other expenses.

Tickets are $20 for five games of bingo; prizes are a bottle of wine and you can choose between a gift card or prize basket. A 50/50 cash drawing will also be held.

Bullfrog Creek Brewery Co. is located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Water Conservation Rebate Presentations Available

Reducing water use when possible is imperative to ensure enough water pressure for essential uses and public safety in the South County area. Residents who would be interested in learning about water conservation rebates available for shallow wells, smart irrigation controllers and high-efficiency toilets, Hillsborough County Public Utilities offers free educational presentations.

Presentations can be requested online using this form: HCFLGov.formstack.com/forms/waterconservationprogram.