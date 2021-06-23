By Lily Belcher

In addition to serving its community and church members, Centerpoint Church in Valrico offers opportunities for middle schoolers and high schoolers to explore their faith and make friends in their Christian community. One of these opportunities is ‘The Weekend’ hosted by Centerpoint Church’s youth group, Velocity.

The Weekend is a two-day event, from Friday to Saturday, July 9-10, held at the Centerpoint Church campus for rising sixth graders to graduating high school seniors (including the class of 2022 who just graduated in May). It is not an overnight event, so participants will need to be dropped off and picked up after each day. On July 9, the event will start at 5 p.m. and conclude its first day at 10 p.m. The event is scheduled to resume the next morning at 9 a.m. and continue through 6 p.m.

“This high-energy weekend will be a fun and safe experience for students to connect with their friends and explore their faith,” according to Centerpoint Church’s website.

Tickets for the event, which must be purchased before Wednesday, June 30, cost $50 and will cover the sessions, activities and meals for students. Purchased tickets are nonrefundable and nontransferable.

The weekend is one of many events and activities that Velocity hosts throughout the year. During the school year, Velocity hosts weekly student gatherings on Wednesday, where middle schoolers and high schoolers have the opportunity to listen to a message from Youth Pastor Bradley Hamilton and meet in small groups to discuss their faith.

“We believe in the next generation and their potential to change the world,” as stated by Velocity’s website. “That’s why we’ve created an environment that will share truth, inspire students to live a gospel-centered life and challenge them to lead others toward Jesus—all while enjoying crazy games, loud music and youthful shenanigans with their friends.”

Through its fun and interactive year-round events, Velocity has opened the door to teenagers and students to explore and learn about God while making the friends necessary to guide them through their faith journey.

For more information on or to register for The Weekend, visit centerpointfl.org/velocity or contact the church at 689-1906. To watch sermons from Velocity’s services, visit its YouTube page or website.