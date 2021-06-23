On June 5, the GFWC Brandon Service League awarded three $1,000 scholarships to three deserving local students. The funds were generated from a new and very successful event, the GFWC Brandon Service League’s Spring Sporting Clays Shoot and Dinner, held at FishHawk Sporting Clays in Lithia on April 10.

The first award, the Reynolds and Claire Bryan Scholarship, was given to Rosie Harrison, a senior at Bloomingdale High School. Harrison will graduate sixth in her class out of 560 students. She has a weighted GPA of 7.1 (unweighted 3.8).

Harrison will attend Auburn University in the fall and aims to major in electrical engineering. She hopes to pursue a career in audio engineering and eventually work in a recording studio or for a music technology company. Harrison chose this field because of her love of music, math and science.

Harrison was a drum major for the marching band and also played in the Wind Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble. She will join the Auburn University Marching Band and play the trombone.

Harrison said, “This scholarship will help me a lot as I am going out of state for school. I always wanted to go to Auburn because my grandfather went there. I am very thankful for the scholarship.”

The recipient of the GFWC Brandon Service League Scholarship is Calvin Larkin, a senior at Riverview High School. Larkin will graduate in the top 40 percent of his class and plans to attend Florida International University. He plans to pursue a major in engineering and would like to concentrate on either construction or biomedical. He would eventually like to teach.

Larkin is a student-athlete who has received numerous awards. He has excelled at both cross country and track and field. He has also volunteered with Metropolitan Ministries, the Riverview Boys & Girls Club and Moffitt Cancer Center.

The recipient of the Pat and Lee Elam Scholarship for the Renaissance Woman is Yolanda Poore. She is employed with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office as a civilian supervisor in the Identification Department. She attends Polk State College, is pursuing an associate degree in criminal justice and she has a 4.0 GPA.

Poore explained that she is attending college for two reasons: “First, I want to show my grandchildren that you are never too old to pursue your dreams. Secondly, I want to apply for other positions within the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.”

For more information on GFWC Brandon Service League, please visit http://gfwcbrandonserviceleague.org.