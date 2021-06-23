Winthrop Town Centre has a new group of residents. The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house to celebrate its new office location in Winthrop Town Centre at 6152 Delancey Station St., Ste. 205 in Riverview. The GRCC Board of Directors, Ambassador Team, community partners, staff along with Hillsborough County Commissioner Kimberly Overman were all in attendance.

“The GRCC is a voluntary partnership of businesses, professionals and citizens working together to build a healthy economy and improve the quality of life in our community,” said Jeff Caetano, communications coordinator.

Located in the Winthrop Professional Building, next to the Railroad & Industrial Federal Credit Union, the 2,400-square-foot space will provide the opportunity for the chamber to better support the needs of its investors and the Greater Riverview community at large. According to Caetano, the GRCC also offers their conference room space to investors for meetings and events.

Winthrop Town Centre is a community that offers not only the shopping needs of daily life but many other necessities, such as medical, education, events, and housing.

“Thanks to a generous technology sponsorship from The Mosaic Company, SouthState Bank, St. Joseph’s Hospital-South and Suncoast Credit Union, GRCC now utilizes brand-new computers to help fuel the economic engine in the community,” said Caetano. “This new technology will also help to realize GRCC’s vision to drive economic development and community involvement, which creates a vibrant and prosperous future.”

The GRCC appreciates the many local partners who helped support this move and celebration, including: All Eyes on You Communications, Brothers EZ Moving, Florida SBDC at USF, Image360 Tampa-Ybor City, John and Kay Sullivan at Winthrop Town Centre, FunTampa, Reyna & Reyna Superior Cleaning, RYT IT Solutions, The Bridges Retirement Community, The Flying Locksmiths, The Popcorn Spot, Walsh Commercial Cleaning and all of the many volunteers.

To learn more about the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, call 234-5944, visit www.riverviewchamber.com or email info@riverviewchamber.com. The chamber invites residents to stop in between the hours of 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, to meet the staff.