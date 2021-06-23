Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association is full steam ahead with its summer programming. It has added more children’s and teens’ art classes for the summer.

“Since we had such a great response to our spring classes, we’ve decided to add more for the summer,” said Center Place’s president, Ryan Odiorne. “It’s great seeing our former artist returning to teach our adult programs as well.”

Pixie Painters is an art class geared towards children who are between the ages of 4-5. This class is offered on Tuesdays from 1-2 p.m. and 4-5 p.m. and Thursdays from 1-2 p.m. Jump Start to Art is for children ages 6-10. This class is offered on Tuesdays from 6-7 p.m., Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m. and Thursdays from 4-5 p.m.

Fabstraq, a local abstract artist, offers a children ages 4-6 abstract art class on Friday mornings from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. He also offers a teens and tweens abstract art class on Fridays from 1:30-3 p.m.

Joanna Barbolla is a new artist who recently joined Center Place’s staff. “I’m new to the Brandon area and I’m very excited about being one of the new art instructors at Center Place,” Barbolla said. She will also be teaching abstract art to children ages 10-14 on Wednesday evenings from 6-7:30 p.m.

There are many classes for adults over the summer at Center Place too. On Mondays, the center offers Contemporary Acrylic Painting from 9:30-11:30 a.m., Freeform Art from 1-3 p.m. and Art Therapy from 6-8 p.m. These three adult classes are taught by Greg Manely.

Ron Grote offers Graphite Drawing on Tuesdays from 9-11:30 a.m. and Colored Pencil Drawing from 12:30-3 p.m. for adults.

Judy Johnson has been teaching art at Center Place since it began.

“I love being back at Center Place,” Johnson said. She teaches adults Oil Painting on Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m.-12 Noon. Also on Wednesdays, Kathy Durdin teaches Watercolors to adults from 1-3 p.m.

There is another adult Watercolors class taught by Meletha Everett on Thursday mornings from 9:30 a.m.-12 Noon.

All summer art classes are four for $45 or pay-as-you-go for $11.25 for the months of June, July and August. The pay-as-you-go option was designed to let children and adults try different classes to see which ones they like or give them the opportunity to take multiple classes.

Center Place is working on developing health and wellness programs for the community. The first step in the process is offering weekly yoga classes for $20 each. Yoga is held twice a month on Saturdays from 8-9 a.m. and 10-11 a.m.

If you would like to register for any of Center Place’s summer art classes or programs, please call Center Place at 685-8888.