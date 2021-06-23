Edited by Jenny Bennett

Briggs & Associates Insurance Celebrates 35 Years Of Serving Brandon

Stephen Briggs started working as an Allstate agent in August 1977 and in 1986 he built his own insurance office building with a partner to help serve the insurance needs of the Brandon area. He has been there ever since, and with other members of his family, he continues to work to make Brandon better.

Briggs & Associates is a full-scale insurance agency designed with a local attitude in mind. It has the companies and tools necessary to meet all insurance needs with optimum savings and provides honest advice and education to help you make the best decision on all your insurance needs for you and your family. All types of insurance are offered, including home, auto, boat, motorcycle, RV, golf cart, life and more.

Briggs & Associates is located at 611 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.agents.allstate.com/stephen-briggs-brandon-fl.html or call 681-5303.

Hgreg.com Opens Flagship Car Dealership In Brandon

Hgreg.com, one of the fastest-growing automotive groups in North America, opened the doors to its newest storefront in Brandon. Located at 1207 E. Brandon Blvd., the site features a 42,000-square-foot, next-generation storefront, fulfillment center and inventory of more than 1,000 pre-owned vehicles.

“We are happy to expand our team in the region and to make this property a key part of our plans for servicing customers up and down the coast through a combination of in-store experience when convenient and the digital experience,” said John Hairabedian, president and CEO of Hgreg.com.

For more information, visit www.Hgreg.com or call 833-237-8572.

U-Haul Trucks Arrive At McDaniel Appliances

U-Haul Company of Florida is pleased to announce that McDaniel Appliances has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Dover community. McDaniel Appliances at 12830 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.

Normal business hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m, Monday through Friday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 703-6224 or visiting www.uhaul.com/locations/truck-rentals-near-dover-FL-33527/014122/.

Heath Wealth Management Welcomes Newest Financial Professional

Heath Wealth Management LLC is happy to announce its newest addition to the team, Will Heath, as the company’s newest financial professional. Will joined the team after completing his Series 7 and Series 66 licenses held through LPL Financial and plans to pursue his CFP designation while working and learning alongside Elijah Heath.

To encourage people to start saving for the future, he will be offering complementary portfolio and planning reviews designed to improve the likelihood of reaching your long-term financial goals and even give some insight on what you could be doing better.

For more information, please contact Will at William.Heath@LPL.com or call 556-7171.

Tire Kingdom Treats Brandon Surgery Center Team To Lunch

In honor of National Nurses Week, team members from two local Tire Kingdom locations treated the team at Brandon Surgery Center to lunch for their ongoing dedication. The Tire Kingdom teams at 1527 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon and 10418 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview came together to show their appreciation by serving more than 100 lunches as part of parent company TBC Corporation’s #TBCDrivenToGive initiative.

“We wanted to express our gratitude and honor the team at Brandon Surgery Center and say thank you for the job they do each and every day,” said Shelley Bolen, store manager at the Brandon location.

LegalShield Opens In Riverview

LegalShield independent associate Christina Nelson is now serving the Riverview area. LegalShield has been offering plans to its members for more than 48 years, creating a world where every person and small business can access legal protection—and everyone can afford it.

With LegalShield, you will have access to a quality law firm 24/7 for covered personal situations. From real estate to speeding tickets to will preparation and beyond, it will help you with personal legal matters. IDShield plans also protect your privacy and restore your reputation, offering social media monitoring, unlimited expert consultation, financial account monitoring, reputation management and more.

For more information, visit christinanelson.wearelegalshield.com or call 914-376-0615.

Home Clean Heroes Of Tampa Bay Recently Opened

Whether you live in a condo, town home, apartment or house, you deserve to enjoy your abode sans dust bunnies and grime. Adeola Shabiyi, owner of Home Clean Heroes of Tampa Bay, which recently held its grand opening, is thrilled to provide professional cleaning services to his neighbors, as everyday, hectic life can make it hard to keep your space dirt-free. A wide variety of house cleaning services for both residential and commercial properties is available.

Home Clean Heroes of Tampa Bay is currently located in the CubeSmart storage facility at 12902 U.S. Hwy. 301 S., #4008 in Riverview. For more information, visit its website at www.homecleanheroes.com/tampabay or call 295-8440.

Strathmore Development Company Celebrates Groundbreaking

Strathmore Development Company recently celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest partnerships, McAlister’s Deli and Woodie’s Wash Shack. The location of these stores will be in the Riverview 14 development, between the Walmart Supercenter and I-75 at the southwest corner of I-75 and Gibsonton Dr. Woodie’s Wash Shack is a surfer-themed automatic car wash with a totally bodacious surf crew to serve you. McAlister’s Deli is home to America’s favorite sandwiches, soups, salads, spuds and more.

For more information on opportunities in this area, visit strathmorerealestategroup.com or contact 517-664-4128.

Keystone Yoga Opens In Brandon

Keystone Yoga recently opened in Brandon and offers vinyasa-style yoga—linking breathing with movement. The name ‘Keystone Yoga’ was chosen because the owner, Kristen Molinaro, is originally from Pennsylvania, nicknamed the Keystone State. Keystone Yoga embodies a friendly and welcoming atmosphere and strives to make each individual feel welcome to the practice of yoga. Classes are suitable for yogis who have practiced for years and newcomers that have never set foot on a mat.

Keystone Yoga is located at 119 W. Windhorst Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit its Facebook and Instagram pages @KeystoneYogaFL, email keystoneyogafl@gmail.com or call 570-401-2416.