Edited by Jenny Bennett

Bliss Nail Lounge Opens In FishHawk Ranch

Bliss Nail Lounge recently celebrated its grand opening at 5635 Circa FishHawk Blvd. in the new Publix plaza. There are 18 manicure and pedicure chairs in the lounge along with two full massage chairs to make sure clients are relaxed and pampered. What makes it one of a kind is that its products are all organic and it promotes nontoxic and safe beauty.

For more information, call 444-5880 or follow it on Facebook @Blissfull5635.

Iron Rock Insurance Celebrates First Year Of Business

Iron Rock Insurance agents and Owners Lisa Hast and Jason Hast are celebrating its first year of business. Iron Rock Insurance is committed to excellence and offers a wide variety of personal lines of insurance, everything from homeowners to auto insurance to pet insurance. It also offers a wide variety of products for all your toys, motorcycles, motorhomes, boats, travel trailers and golf carts. Its team of professionals offer unparalleled customer support and expert advice.

Iron Rock Insurance is located at 1312 Apollo Beach Blvd., Ste. O in Apollo Beach. For additional information, visit www.ironrockins.com or call 213-9600.

Cigars On The Boulevard Opens In Apollo Beach

Cigars on the Boulevard is the premiere spot in Apollo Beach for a fine cigar experience. Its humidor holds 130 different types of cigars, allowing its experts to assist you in finding your perfect cigar. The spacious lounge has a coastal feel, so you can enjoy a fine smoke paired with signature cocktails, beer or wine. A VIP room is also available.

Cigars on the Boulevard is located at 1438 Apollo Beach Blvd. For more information, please visit www.cigarsotb.com or follow it on Facebook @CigarsOnTheBlvd.

Bump To Baby Boutique Celebrates 2 Years

Bump to Baby Boutique is celebrating two years in business. It is a boutique store offering unique maternity, baby gifts and clothes, and it is an exclusive retailer for Posh Peanut, Little Me and Itzy Ritzy.

Its hours of operation are Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Thursday to Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. It is located in Erindale Plaza near Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. at 3642 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. For more information, visit www.bumptobabyfl.com, call 418-2227 or visit the boutique’s Facebook page @Bumptobabyfl.

Home Clean Heroes Of Tampa Bay Recently Opened

Whether you live in a condo, town home, apartment or house, you deserve to enjoy your abode sans dust bunnies and grime. Adeola Shabiyi, owner of Home Clean Heroes of Tampa Bay, which recently held its grand opening, is thrilled to provide professional cleaning services to his neighbors, as everyday, hectic life can make it hard to keep your space dirt-free. A wide variety of house cleaning services for both residential and commercial properties is available.

Home Clean Heroes of Tampa Bay is currently located in the CubeSmart storage facility at 12902 U.S. Hwy. 301 S., #4008 in Riverview. For more information, visit its website at www.homecleanheroes.com/tampabay or call 295-8440.

Fifi’s Fine Resale Opens In Apollo Beach

Judith Williams, owner of Fifi’s Fine Resale, is excited to open in Apollo Beach. Fifi’s Fine Resale has over 20 years of resale experience, specializing in the art of resale of designer wear and accessories, leading to a thriving consignment business with over 15 resale stores. It offers a range of top-notch name brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Coco Chanel at pocket-friendly prices, including apparel, handbags, shoes and accessories. In addition to stunning outfits, Fifi’s Fine Resale stores also deal in furniture.

The Apollo Beach location is at 6156 N. U.S. Hwy. 41. For more information, visit www.fineresale.com, follow it on Facebook @JOINFIFISFRENZY or call 641-8444.

Raining Berries Opening Soon

Raining Berries is bringing its premium acai bowls, fair trade coffee, smoothies and artisanal teas to Brandon. It will be opening in The Collection at Brandon Blvd. on SR 60 where Home Centric, Salons by JC and Home Centric are located.

“As a company, we know the laughter, connections and memories that can be forged over a simple cup of coffee, our philosophy is ‘Real People, Real Coffee, Real Life,’” states a Raining Berries press release.

For more information on Raining Berries, visit its website at www.rainingberries.com.

New Vitality Center Moves To New Location

New Vitality Center has moved to a new location. Its mission is to provide clients with the tools necessary to defy the qualitative aspects of aging.

Its full range of services allows it to offer its clients a whole-body approach to achieve optimal health. The center offers safe and effective therapies that will reverse the processes associated with aging and eliminate adverse effects associated with the aging process, allowing individuals to enjoy happy, healthy and active lifestyles well beyond expectations.

New Vitality Center is located at 665 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. For more information, visit its website at https://newvitalitycenters.com/ or call 436-0708.

Bay Area Trust, LLC Buys Houses

Bay Area Trust, LLC has been in business since 2008 and will buy any house within an hour of Tampa, whether they are occupied, trashed, have bad tenants, etc.

It has purchased hundreds of homes from $15,000 all the way up to $400,000 and its funds are available immediately. Local and reputable title companies are used and it is able to buy your home as quickly as you would like. It can buy houses as soon as the next day or can postpone until next year if you prefer.

Bay Area Trust is located at 1902 W. Main St. in Tampa. For more information, visit its website at www.buy813.com or call 540-7375.

LegalShield Opens In Riverview

LegalShield independent associate Christina Nelson is now serving the Riverview area. LegalShield has been offering plans to its members for more than 48 years, creating a world where every person and small business can access legal protection—and everyone can afford it.

With LegalShield, you will have access to a quality law firm 24/7 for covered personal situations. From real estate to speeding tickets to will preparation and beyond, it will help you with personal legal matters. IDShield plans also protect your privacy and restore your reputation, offering social media monitoring, unlimited expert consultation, financial account monitoring, reputation management and more.

For more information, visit christinanelson.wearelegalshield.com or call 914-376-0615.

Maple Street Biscuits Company Celebrates Anniversary

The Riverview location of Maple Street Biscuits Company opened during the middle of the COVID-19 shutdown, but, with the support of the community, it survived and is now thriving. Owners Troy Gibson and Steve Moran are extremely thankful for the community support during these difficult times.

“Our goal is to make a difference and be a part of the community. You’ll notice a lot of community-style seating for you to meet your neighbor and to enjoy our signature flaky buttermilk biscuits,” said Gibson and Moran.

Maple Street Biscuit Company is located at 10777 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview in the plaza to the left of Panera Bread. For more information, visit www.maplestreetbiscuits.com/riverview.

Hgreg.com Opens Flagship Car Dealership In Brandon

Hgreg.com, one of the fastest-growing automotive groups in North America, opened the doors to its newest storefront in Brandon. Located at 1207 E. Brandon Blvd., the site features a 42,000-square-foot, next-generation storefront, fulfillment center and inventory of more than 1,000 pre-owned vehicles.

“We are happy to expand our team in the region and to make this property a key part of our plans for servicing customers up and down the coast through a combination of in-store experience when convenient and the digital experience,” said John Hairabedian, president and CEO of Hgreg.com.

For more information, visit www.Hgreg.com or call 833-237-8572.