Members of the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce in Ruskin collected an assortment of hygiene products like hair brushes, toothbrushes, feminine hygiene products and more for those being placed in temporary safe shelters through the Campaign Against Human Trafficking and Domestic Violence-SouthShore (CAHT) nonprofit organization located in Sun City Center, which consists of all volunteers.

CAHT works with multicultural groups by providing short-term housing along with other basic needs to families, such as referral services, scholarships and mentoring.

Melanie Davis, executive director at the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce, shared how the idea came about: “Our members love to help with the needs of our community at every opportunity they can.” She added, “Organizations such as CAHT make such an impact on the SouthShore area and we are happy to do our part to make sure they can do theirs.”

With it having been in operation for 10 years, CAHT still strongly adheres to its mission, which is to support the fight against human trafficking as well as related domestic violence issues by offering educational awareness and prevention activities to the community and schools. It also donates needed funding and tangible items to law enforcement, at-risk youth, rehabilitation homes, centers and regional anti-human trafficking nonprofits.

Robbie Chaplin, president at CAHT, stated what her goals for the organization would be: “To build upon the wonderful group of volunteers, which would be the strength of CAHT, and continue to build strong relationships within the community.”

In addition, CAHT will also be awarding 12 $1,000 scholarships to six students at East Bay High School and six students from Lennard High School this fall. CAHT also provides scholarships through a program called Pasos al Futuro with Hillsborough County Public Schools to students at Lennard High School. These are just a few examples of CAHT’s involvement with the community.

“All of the support we receive from the SouthShore area is appreciated and put to good use helping CAHT assisting others,” Chaplin said.

For more information, visit https://sccblueheart.org, email sccblueheart@gmail.com or call 938-5660.