Have you checked out the new Fields & Table yet? The boutique specialty grocery retailer opened its doors in Riverview last month to a very warm welcome from the community.

Fields & Table Spokesperson Amy Lundy wants to thank everyone who has made the store opening such a success.

“We are so appreciative of the continued support and feedback,” said Lundy.

The 8,000-square-foot indoor store is filled with locally sourced, fresh, healthy as well as affordable products. Fields & Table offers a huge produce department filled with the freshest fruits and vegetables, a meat and seafood department staffed by an experienced butcher with the best cuts and varieties offered in the area, a stocked deli featuring a great assortment of Boar’s Head products, baked goods, prepared foods and a floral department. Some of the store’s unique features include a do-it-yourself orange juicer, self-serve pineapple corer and a made-to-order, customizable guacamole and salsa bar.

“Fields & Table is all about supporting our community and making the shopping experience enjoyable,” said Lundy. “We’re not trying to be a restaurant or a coffee shop, we’re focusing on what we know and do best—giving the community the best grocery shopping experience from a product, as well as educational, standpoint. We want people to be informed about what they’re putting into their bodies and we want them to know that their food should look as good as it tastes. Whether it’s a three-course meal for a party they’re throwing or a Tuesday night prepared meal they’re looking for, we absolutely have them covered. And our team loves talking food and recipes, especially our butcher.”

Lundy also explained that if the store doesn’t stock a particular product that is available from local vendors and farms, Fields & Table will work to special order it.

To make shopping even more affordable and easy for customers, Fields & Table has an app available for download in Google Play and the Apple Store. Through the app, customers will be able to see specials and find coupons. Order pickup and delivery options are also coming soon.

Fields & Table, located at 11531 Balm Riverview Rd., is open from Monday to Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., and on Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

To learn more about Fields & Table and to find out about upcoming promotions and a grand opening event, go to www.fieldsandtable.com or visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FieldsandTable.