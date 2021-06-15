For the last 15 years, as principal at Mulrennan Middle School in Valrico, Tim Ducker has given his all to the school’s tight-knit community. When he retired last month after 36 years of working in schools, students, families and staff came together to show how much he meant to them.

Teacher Barbie White worked with other members of the Mulrennan family to plan a fitting celebration for Ducker.

“When planning the retirement reception for Mr. Ducker, I decided that it would be fun to have a week’s worth of celebration,” said White. “During this planning, we started thinking we need to do something very special for him, and because he was a former coach, we thought naming the gymnasium after him would be perfect.”

White and her team worked hard to make the gym dedication a reality by gaining petition signatures, letters of support from school administration and community members and approval from the school board.

School board member Melissa Snively attended the gym dedication ceremony.

“It was my sincere pleasure to work with County Commissioner Stacy White, our school administrators and staff and the school board to name the Mulrennan Middle School gymnasium after Mr. Ducker,” said Snively. “He has dedicated so many years of his life and leadership to impacting our students positively, so it only made sense to honor him with this distinction.”

But the celebrations for Ducker did not end there. The Mulrennan team wanted to plan something special that included the students and staff, so they organized a flash mob on the school’s track, set to the popular song “Don’t Stop Believing.”

“I tried to create a one-of-a-kind send off for Mr. Ducker,” said White. “He is such a special person. We wanted to reciprocate the love he gives to students and staff.”

Mulrennan teachers practiced a choreographed dance and involved TECO, which brought a bucket truck for Ducker to sit in so that he could see the whole performance.

“Once everyone was in position, we had PE request admin out on the track because of an altercation,” said White. “It was fun to see the moment when he realized he had been tricked and there was no altercation.”

