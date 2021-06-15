The long wait is over. After more than a year, Lithia Springs Conservation Park has reopened the ever popular natural swimming area. In the aftermath of COVID-19, the park’s staff members are acutely aware of the need for public safety. Therefore, the reopening includes capacity limits, social distancing and separate swimming slots.

Park Manager Mike Simons is very excited for guests to experience the refreshing hideaway, saying, “We’re the only natural spring in Hillsborough County. We have 72-degree water that you don’t have to drive to the beach for. It’s in your backyard, and if you have never experienced it, it’s simply gorgeous.”

He noted that people come from all over Hillsborough as well as Polk County to cool off and escape the summer sun.

Swimming times are currently divided into two four-hour swimming time limits, with a maximum capacity of 200 swimmers per time slot. The first opening is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; the second slot is open from 2 to 6 p.m. The hour in between allows the staff to sanitize the area in preparation for more guests.

In addition to the spring-fed swimming area, the park includes diverse plant communities, cypress swamps, hardwood hammocks, picnic tables, hiking trails and more than 40 campsites. All campsites have at least 30 amp RV hookups with numerous having 50 amp hookups. Most campsites are 40-80 feet in length and can accommodate a variety of setups.

It’s the perfect place for you and your family to explore Florida’s natural wonders. Plus, camping sites are available for nonprofit 501(c) youth groups, which offer a more rugged camping experience.

Lithia Springs Conservation Park is located along the Alafia River at 3932 Lithia Springs Rd. in Lithia. They are open in spring and summer from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. There is a $2 entry fee per vehicle to enter the park and guests must pay an additional $2 per person 1 year of age and older for wristbands to enter the swimming area.

For more up-to-date information on the park and camping fees, visit http://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/locations/lithia-springs-park or call 744-5572.