Crowder Announces 2021 Tour Dates

GRAMMY Award-nominated David Crowder has announced his 2021 Milk & Honey Tour, encompassing more than 30 new shows, including performances in Florida at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater and House of Blues in Lake Buena Vista. The tour will follow Crowder’s Milk & Honey album due out on Friday, June 11 via Capitol Christian Music Group/sixstepsrecords.

“We’re finally getting out of the basement!” said Crowder. “We can’t wait to see you fantastic folks in person for the Milk & Honey Tour this fall! It’s going to be a family reunion like no other, see you there.”

Crowder is a three-time GRAMMY nominee who is armed with multiple Dove Awards, RIAA Platinum and Gold Certifications, more than 1 billion global streams and more than 2.5 million followers on social media.

To purchase tickets and find more information, visit www.crowdermusic.com or follow Crowder on Facebook @crowdermusicofficial.

Mel Gibson And Mark Wahlberg Team Up On Faith-Based Film

Actors Mark Wahlberg and famed Hollywood director Mel Gibson are collaborating on a faith-based film entitled Stu. Wahlberg wanted to make a movie to honor the life and faith of boxer-turned-minister Father Stuart Long. Both Wahlberg and Gibson are professed Catholics whose lives were inspired by the priest.

Before Long became a priest, he was a self-described ‘anti-Christian’ and was passionate about boxing—not about faith. However, Long’s plans to become a prizefighting boxer were derailed after undergoing reconstructive jaw surgery. With his days of boxing behind him, Long turned to Hollywood to become an actor. However, his life changed forever after what should have been a fatal motorcycle accident.

God had a different plan for Long. Influenced by the church and its ministries, Long gave his life to God and immediately began to work with his church to evangelize and help the poor. He went on to earn a master’s degree in philosophy and then was ordained a priest by Bishop Thomas in 2007. Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with a rare degenerative muscle disease during his priesthood and died in 2014 at the young age of 50.

For more information about the film, visit www.angelusnews.com.

Unite For Hillfest Worship Event

One day with one location—Hillfest is sponsoring an event like no other. On Saturday, July 17 in New Ipswich, New Hampshire, Hillfest will feature Jeremy Camp, Sidewalk Prophets, Austin French, Cain and more.

Join other concertgoers in southern New Hampshire for a day of worship and enjoying time with friends and family. There will be food, local organization and shop vendors, fireworks and worship being led by gifted artists.

Stay up to date by following and liking Hillfest Events on Facebook and at @hillfestevents on Instagram. For more information, email info@hillfestevents.com or visit www.hillfestevents.com/faqs for more details.

Alveda King And Kathie Lee Gifford Unite For Inspirational New Single

Dr. Alveda C. King and Kathie Lee Gifford have teamed up for the inspirational new single, “Your Way Yahweh,” available from Radiate Music. The inspirational song was written by King.

“In a day where chaos and uncertainty are abundant, I wanted to write a song that brings people back to the foundation of who God is,” explained Alveda King. “I long for people to know God and to experience the incredible greatness of living a life built upon His foundation.”

A chance encounter led to Gifford joining King in the studio, and before long, “Your Way Yahweh” was born.

“What a joy to be invited to join Alveda on such a worshipful and hopeful song,” said Gifford. “She is a treasure and a beautiful sister in Christ.”

King is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist Rev. A.D. King and the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. She currently serves as a Fox News Channel contributor and the host of Alveda King’s House on Fox Nation, and she’s the 2021 recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Your Way Yahweh” is available at https://ffm.to/ywyahweh.