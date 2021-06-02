Bell Shoals Church Hosts Family-Friendly Kickball Events

Bell Shoals Church is excited to host family-friendly kickball tournaments this summer. The fun happens on Friday evenings at 6:30 p.m. on June 11, June 25, July 9 and July 23. Sign up your family to participate; registration is free. Please provide the names and ages of participants. Meet at the ball fields on the southwest side of the Brandon campus located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd.

For more information, contact Carolyn Jones at 689-4229, Ext. 593 or sign up at www.bellshoals.com/events/.

Christian Business Connections Offers Network Opportunities

Christian Business Connections (CBC) offers a unique networking opportunity for your business in the Brandon area. CBC opens and closes each meeting in prayer and shares a time of devotion each week. It exists to promote fellowship and prosperity for its members, fulfilling financial and spiritual goals. For more information on meeting times and locations, visit www.chritianbusinessconnections.com.

Father Figures Mentorship Hosts Fundraiser

Father Figures Mentorship & Transitional Services, Inc. is hosting its first annual Topgolf fundraiser on Sunday, June 27 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Half of each ticket sale goes directly towards providing life-changing opportunities and personal mentorship.

Father Figures is a nonprofit organization that encourages, inspires and redirects men, women and young adults by offering valuable skills training needed to overcome obstacles and prepare for long-term success.

The Topgolf event includes food and three hours of gameplay and a short presentation about the Father Figures program. Sponsors are also needed for this event. If you would like to promote your business as a sponsor for this fundraiser and have your company logo displayed on one of the flat-screen TVs during the event, please contact 308-9419.

Topgolf is located at 10690 Palm River Rd. in Tampa. Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/father-figures-mentorship-fundraiser-tickets-154649026401.

New Hope United Methodist Church Hosts Recovery Ministries

This past year has been difficult for many people. If you need assistance in recovery, New Hope United Methodist Church has many options, including Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous.

The Celebrate Recovery ministry, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery program, resumes on Tuesday, June 8. Meetings happen throughout the week at both the Brandon and Dover campus locations.

Contact Chris Temple at 689-4161 with questions. New Hope is located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon.

FishHawk Fellowship Church Hosts Father’s Day Fight For Justice Pro Wrestling Event

FishHawk Fellowship Church is hosting its Father’s Day Pro Wrestling Night event on Friday, June 18 from 7-9 p.m. All proceeds from the event will go towards Hope For Justice’s fight to end human trafficking. FishHawk Fellowship Church is located at 15326 FishHawk Blvd in Lithia.

For more information, email amccay@fishhawkfc.org.

Forgotten Angels Raffling Off Motorcycle

Forgotten Angels is a nonprofit for kids who have aged out of foster care that teaches them the life skills they were never given. These young adults are given the opportunity to build their own tiny home, open a bank account, build credit, get a job and have the care, love and guidance they never had from their legal foster caregivers.

Forgotten Angels is raffling off a 2020 Road King® Special with the Screamin’ Eagle Stage IV 131CI engine upgrade and Legends suspension front and rear. All the money donated to this raffle will benefit these young adults, help build more tiny homes and expand the circle of compassion.

To purchase a raffle ticket, visit www.forgottenangelsflorida.org.